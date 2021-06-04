Further research was encouraged after seven teenage boys suffered from heart inflammation after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Several teenage boys who experienced life-threatening heart inflammation after receiving a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine were reported by health authorities in these cases as a rare vaccine in teens and young adults. I urged you to investigate if it was a side effect of.

Seven teenage boys in the United States had heart irritation after the second dose, according to an article published online in pediatrics on Friday. Pfizer I was shot, but more research is needed to prove that the case is related to the vaccine.

Boys between the ages of 14 and 19 had no severely ill patients, but imaging showed a type of myocardial inflammation called myocarditis. They all received a second dose of Pfizer in April or May.

According to Dr. Preeti Jaggi, an infectious disease specialist at Emory University and co-author of the pediatrics report, after being hospitalized for two to six days, all were able to return home safely and are “quite well.”

Jaggi needs continuous follow-up to monitor the results of the seven boys, but the inflammation is most likely temporary.

See below for a detailed report from the Associated Press.

Only one of the seven boys in the pediatric report had evidence of previous COVID-19 infection, and doctors determined that no one had a rare coronavirus-related inflammatory condition. did.

These cases reflect reports from Israel about a young man diagnosed after being shot by Pfizer.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Warned Doctors monitored a few reports of heart inflammation in teens and young adults after mRNA vaccination developed by Pfizer and Moderna last month.

Is CDC Has not determined whether it is actually associated with firing and continues to encourage everyone over the age of 12 to be vaccinated against COVID-19, which is far more dangerous than the vaccine. Pfizer vaccines are available from age 12. Moderna shots are only allowed for adult use.

This type of heart inflammation can be caused by a variety of infections, including COVID-19 attacks and certain medications, and there are rare reports after other types of vaccination.

Authorities should investigate whether cases after COVID-19 vaccination occur more frequently than the expected “background rate”.

Currently, according to the CDC, most patients are male, with symptoms reported after the second dose and symptoms improved rapidly.

“I think we’re in a waiting period where we need to determine if this is causal,” said John Grabenstein, a former director of the Pentagon’s vaccination program.

According to a pediatric editorial, there are more than 4 million cases of COVID-19 among children under the age of 18 in the United States, with more than 15,000 inpatients and at least 300 deaths.

The CDC reported on Friday that COVID-19-related hospitalizations for children aged 12 to 17 declined earlier this year but increased again in March and April. Species epidemics, more children returning to school, and relaxation of the rules for masks and social distance, the institution’s researchers say.

Infected children are less likely to be more severe than adults, but one-third were treated in the intensive care unit, according to CDC data on approximately 200 hospitalizations in 14 states. There was no mention of cardiac involvement in the report.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said hospitalization was causing concern and urged parents to vaccinate their children.

“Vaccination is a way out of this pandemic,” she said in a statement.

A pediatric editorial said cases of heart inflammation needed further investigation, but “the benefits of vaccination against this deadly and contagious disease far outweigh the potential risks.” Added.

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, co-author of the editor and chair of the American Academy of Pediatric Infectious Diseases Commission, is involved in Pfizer’s vaccine research, including research on the COVID-19 vaccine in children.