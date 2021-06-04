The CDC states that Covid hospitalization of children is rare but more frequent than influenza





According to the report, the number of Covid-19-related hospitalizations for young people in the United States was about three times that of influenza-related hospitalizations in the last three flu seasons. Published studies The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Friday. The findings are contrary to the claim that influenza is more threatening to children than Covid-19 and have been used to reopen schools and question the value of youth vaccination against the coronavirus. It’s a discussion. Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, director of the CDC, said in a statement: “Vaccination is a way out of this pandemic.” Children are at a much lower risk of Covid-19 overall than adults, but the chances of getting infected or becoming more severe are thought to increase with age. Since the beginning of the pandemic, hospitalization rates for children aged 12 to 17 have been 1 / 12.5 times that of adults. However, according to a new report, this rate was higher than that seen in children aged 5 to 11 years.

Researchers aggregated Covid-19 hospitalizations for children aged 12 to 17 years from March 1, 2020 to April 24, 2021. The number of adolescents hospitalized for Covid-19 decreased in January and February of this year, but increased again in March and April. Between January 1, 2021 and March 31, 2021, 204 adolescents may have been hospitalized primarily for Covid-19. Most children had at least one underlying disorder, including obesity, asthma, and neurological disorders. No children died, but about one-third were admitted to the intensive care unit and 5% required an invasive ventilator. Approximately two-thirds of hospitalized adolescents are black or Hispanic, reflecting the high risk of the virus to these populations. Researchers compared the number of new coronavirus infections in the same age group with the number of influenza inpatients during the 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20 influenza seasons. From October 1, 2020 to April 24, 2021, youth hospitalization rates for Covid-19 were 2.5 to 3.0 times higher than the previous year’s seasonal influenza. According to researchers, a more contagious variant of the prevalent coronavirus, reopening of schools with children indoors, and loose compliance with precautions such as wearing masks and social distance, have led to this. Researchers said the infection rate may have risen in the spring.

The data urges the urge to get more teenagers vaccinated, Dr. Warrensky said, adding that she was “deeply concerned” with the numbers.

