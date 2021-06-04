FDA approves weekly semaglutide for weight loss







Sharretts is Deputy Director of Diabetes, Lipid Disorders and Obesity at the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.



The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Helio The FDA has approved weekly semaglutide injections for chronic weight management in adults who are obese or overweight and have at least one weight-related condition, officials said in a press release. The GLP-1 receptor agonist, weekly semaglutide 2.4 mg (Wegovy, Novo Nordisk), has been the first approved drug for chronic weight management in general obese or overweight adults since 2014. is. Semaglutide is indicated for chronic weight management in adults with BMI. Adults with at least 27 kg / m² and at least one weight-related comorbidity such as type 2 diabetes or hypertension, or with a BMI of at least 30 kg / m². Source: Adobe Stock.

Semaglutide 1 mg injection (Ozempic) was first approved in 2017 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. “Today’s approval provides obese or overweight adults with beneficial new treatment options for incorporation into weight management programs.” Joen Charrette, MD, The FDA’s Deputy Director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research on Diabetes, Lipid Disorders and Obesity said in the release. “The FDA continues to promote the development and approval of additional safe and effective treatments for obese or overweight adults.” The safety and efficacy of semaglutide 2.4 mg was evaluated in four 68-week trials. Three were randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials that included a 16-week dose increase, and one was a double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized trial in which patients receiving semaglutide continued treatment or switched to placebo. It was a placebo test.So Healio previously reported, STEP 1 Study is published in The New England Journal of Medicine. In February, obese adults who were assigned 2.4 mg of semaglutide experienced significant weight loss compared to placebo, with more than half of the participants losing 15% of their body weight. Researchers found that mean change in body weight from baseline to week 68 was -14.9 percent in the semaglutide group versus -2.4% in the placebo group (estimated treatment difference, -12.4 percentage points, 95). % CI, -13.4 to -11.5) was found. Patients assigned semaglutide decreased by an average of -15.3 kg, compared with -2.6 kg in the placebo group (estimated treatment difference -12.7 kg, 95% CI, -13.7 to -11.7). STEP 4 Research follow-up data published in JAMA March and It is also reported by Healio.Obese adults who continued to take 2.4 mg of semaglutide for more than 20 weeks experienced continuous weight loss or weight maintenance compared to adults who switched to placebo. After randomization, the estimated mean weight change from week 20 to week 68 was –7.9 percent with continued semaglutide, compared with an average increase of 6.9 percent in participants who switched to placebo (). Difference – 14.8 percentage points, 95% CI, from -16 – 13.5). Waist circumference decreased from 20 to 68 weeks (mean difference -9.7 cm, 95% CI, -10.9 to -8.5) and BMI also decreased (mean difference -4.7, 95% CI) compared to placebo. , -5.2 ~ -4.3). ). Systolic blood pressure was stable during maintenance in patients assigned semaglutide, but increased in patients assigned placebo (difference, -3.9 mm Hg, 95% CI, -5.8 to -2). .. Physical function scores were also improved in the semaglutide and placebo groups. According to the FDA’s release, semaglutide should be gradually increased weekly to 2.4 mg over 16-20 weeks to reduce gastrointestinal side effects. According to the release, 2.4 mg of semaglutide should not be used in combination with other semaglutide-containing products, other GLP-1 receptor agonists, or other weight-loss products such as prescription, over-the-counter, or herbal products. Please. Semaglutide 2.4 mg has not been studied in patients with a history of pancreatitis. The most common side effects are nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, headache, fatigue, dyspepsia, dizziness, bloating, belching, hypoglycemia, beating, gastroenteritis, and gastroesophageal reflux disease in patients with type 2 diabetes. Prescribing information for semaglutide 2.4 mg includes a framed warning to inform healthcare professionals and patients about the potential risk of C-cell tumors of the thyroid gland. Do not use semaglutide in patients with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid cancer, or in patients with multiple endocrine tumor syndrome type 2. Semaglutide also includes warnings about pancreatitis, gallbladder problems, hypoglycemia, acute kidney injury, diabetic retinopathy, increased heart rate and suicidal behavior or thinking. When semaglutide is used with insulin or substances that cause insulin secretion, patients should consult their doctor about the possibility of reducing the dose of insulin or insulin inducers to reduce the risk of hypoglycemia. .. The FDA states that healthcare providers need to monitor patients with kidney disease, diabetic retinopathy, depression, or suicidal behavior or thoughts.

