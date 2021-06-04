As G7 leaders gather, the group amplifies the call for sharing of the COVID vaccine





G7 Health Minister Summit The UK closed today with an agreement on standards to improve clinical trials and, if circumstances permit, to support vaccine donations. In other global developments, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is currently on its third surge as some Asian countries continue to fight outbreaks and Australia has detected cases involving other variants. Said that he was experiencing. G7 ministers confirm support for the fight against the pandemic Health ministers of G7 countries met yesterday and today at Oxford University in the United Kingdom, ahead of a major G7 meeting in Cornwall next week. The Global Group, seeking greater contributions to the COVAX initiative, wants to announce financial support and vaccine supply donations from leaders in the wealthiest countries in the world. Yesterday, the United States announced plans to share 25 million doses, including 19 million, distributed through COVAX, a program led by the World Health Organization (WHO) and its partners. Country. Prior to the meeting, the leaders of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued a statement. Joint statement We call on countries that anticipate excessive doses in the coming months to supply as quickly and transparently as possible. UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said today that vaccination takes precedence over vaccination donations. ReutersAnd today, UK health regulators have joined several other countries, including the United States and Canada. approve Use the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine in emergencies for children between the ages of 12 and 15. so Open letter Wellcome Trust Executive Director Jeremy Farrer, MD, PhD, and UNICEF Executive Director Stephen War yesterday appealed to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to demonstrate historic leadership and vaccines prior to the G7’s main meeting. Was urged to begin sharing with the world. They urged G7 countries to share at least 20% of the available doses from now to August and promise to share 1 billion doses this year. Rapid increase in Africa The DRC’s health minister said yesterday that the country is currently in the third wave of COVID activity, making Kinshasa a major hotspot. ReutersThe day before, the country reported 243 cases, the highest number since March. The more contagious Delta (B1617.2) variant has been reported to be widespread in Kinshasa. Yesterday, WHO’s Africa Regional Office Warned Many African countries have reported a sharp increase in cases, and the region is lagging behind the global pace of COVID vaccination. In other developments: Victoria, Australia is now Delta variantThere is growing concern about the threat of expansion. The surge in incidents in the Melbourne area that caused the two-week lockdown included a variant of Kappa (B1617.1) of interest.

Colombia is pursuing deregulation in many parts of the country, but in some of the country’s largest cities, infections and deaths, and intensive care units have been reported to be close to capacity. in spite of, Reuters..

In Asia Taiwan case Hospitals are under pressure and are still in the triple digits, Myanmar Has reported an increase in cases in areas bordering India, raising concerns about the spread of Delta subspecies.

According to the report, the total number of cases in the world exceeds 172 million, and there are currently 172,211,739 people, and at least 3,701,747 people have died. New York Times Tracker..

