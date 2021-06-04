The population of mites is expected to surge nationwide. However, it can be difficult to find mites around Charlotte. why?

Your research has shown that the population of mites around our area of ​​the mountainous region of North Carolina is low. This is contrary to expectations. why is that?

This is becoming a bit of a mystery. Ticks have become a fairly big problem in many parts of the east (a nuisance and a public health threat), but for some reason they are not.

For example, it is not clear why the number of deer ticks is so low. No adult deer ticks were found in our sampling. There are many deer and other hosts, and there are clearly many suitable habitats. Since they ride deer (and pets and people), ticks move around a lot. So why aren’t they established here and abundant? I think it’s a bit of a surprise.

Being able to identify why it’s happening here can help us understand why ticks are having this problem elsewhere. Is there any difference in the mite-friendly environment? Identifying the difference can help address tick overload in other areas.

Is the incidence of tick-borne disease (TBD) reduced accordingly?

Yes, but again, only in our subregion. Tick ​​and tick-borne disease (TBD) are widespread and more common in the eastern United States. Lyme disease is on the rise in the north, including North Carolina, along the Virginia border. In the east, other illnesses such as ehrlichiosis are also on the rise.

Fortunately, this doesn’t mean there’s a problem everywhere. In our area of ​​North Carolina and elsewhere in the east, there are still places where people can go out and enjoy themselves with little risk of encountering mites and even lower risk of exposure to TBD. So those who enjoy the outdoors need to be cautious, but don’t be afraid. Driving a car on a hiking trail is almost certainly more dangerous than going hiking.

What are the possible explanations for the small tick population around Charlotte?

That may be so many things. There may be many mesopredators (coyotes, foxes, bobcats) that keep rodents low in density. But we are not that unique.

Interestingly, there can be many possums that are very good at killing mites. Despite their reputation, Possum is a grumpy self-hairing and kills all attached mites.

Small rodents may just be different enough in the structure of our forest (lack of oak trees, lack of the right type of oak trees, something different in the underlying community) Not so many. Early life stage of ticks.

This is what we would like to start next to answer the “why” question that continues from our research.

Is this good news? Many of us feel that ticks are disgusting, but it’s not good to see the major species mysteriously absent from the ecosystem.

This is a difficult question. It depends on what we value in nature and biodiversity. But don’t worry about ticks. They are certainly not declining and are generally increasing in most places.

Some people look to nature other than humans and to its intrinsic value. All species have such value and have the right to exist. Even mites and mosquitoes are biological and evolutionary works of art that are valuable as pieces of huge and complex puzzles.

However, it is not the only effective way to evaluate nature. From a human point of view, different species have different levels of value, and from that point of view, vectors of diseases such as mites can have negative value. That is, in the absence of something like ticks, the natural realm is considered more valuable to most people.But this is a slippery slope [thinking] This is why pumas and wolves were hunted, trapped, poisoned and extinct in the area.

From my point of view, there are some valuable natural systems in this area of ​​North Carolina that you can get without worrying about mites and TBD. Suddenly every time you go hiking in the woods. I can rest assured that if I had to worry about Lyme disease, ehrlichiosis, and Alphagal syndrome, I would lose something of value.

How can I minimize exposure to ticks and tick-borne diseases?

I would like to share what I want to convey to summer research students who spend a lot of time outside. Beware is your best friend. This advice will help you avoid poison ivy, venomous snakes, bee stings, and of course mites.

Ticks do not jump and ticks do not fall from trees. This means that they can only ride on you if they come into contact with what they are riding on, usually on the ground, tall grass, or shrubs. That is, avoid tall grass. If you walk in tall grass, check your feet for ticks. Tick’s first instinct is to climb. So be careful about that behavior. Please check again when you return to the car. Check again when you get home. Please check again after taking a shower. This type of vigilance alone can prevent most exposure to TBD. You cannot get a TBD unless you are bitten by a tick. Still, most TBDs take 12-48 hours to be transferred from the tick to you. This gives you plenty of room for prevention.

If you are worried about mites and know that you are more likely to encounter them, we recommend treating your shoes, socks, and trousers with permethrin. Permethrin is generally considered to be the safest and most effective chemical defense against mites. Permethrin can actually kill ticks, but ticks usually fall from clothing treated with permethrin before being killed. Even if you think the ticks are just dead, the important thing is that they stop making food from you.

