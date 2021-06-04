Teens are hospitalized with COVID-19, almost three times the normal influenza hospitalization rate





Editor's Note:Click here for the latest news on COVID-19. http: //bit.ly/AAPNewsCOVID19.. Adolescents are hospitalized with COVID-19, which is almost three times the normal hospitalization rate for influenza, and nearly one-third require intensive care. According to a new report covering 14 state cases.. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also show racial differences in hospitalization rates and rising hospitalization rates this spring. CDC directors Rochelle P. Walensky, MD and MPH said at a press conference Thursday, "These findings in this publication need to double the motivation for vaccination of adolescents and adolescents. .. The CDC and other experts analyzed data from 12 to 17 years old from a COVID-19 surveillance network that spans 99 counties in 14 states. According to the report, between January and March of this year, 204 adolescents in the network were hospitalized for the main reasons related to COVID-19. Weekly morbidity and mortality reportsAbout 36% are black and 31% are Hispanic. The report's authors found that the findings on racial inequality are consistent with studies showing an increasing incidence of COVID-19 among racial and ethnic minority populations, and these groups It shows that there is an urgent need to ensure fair access to vaccines. " Approximately 71% of hospitalized adolescents had an underlying illness. Obesity, chronic lung disease and neurological disorders were the most common. Approximately 31% of teenage inpatients were admitted to the intensive care unit and 5% required an invasive ventilator. There were no deaths. The COVID-19 teenage hospitalization rate was almost one-thirteenth of that of adults, but higher than that of children aged 5 to 11 years. Despite COVID-19 precautions, data from October 2020 to April 2021 show that the rate of young people hospitalized for COVID-19 is 2.5, the rate of hospitalization for influenza in the last three influenza seasons. It shows that it is ~ 3 times. According to the report, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate per 100,000 adolescents peaked at 2.1 in January 2021 and then dropped to 0.6 in mid-March and 1.3 in mid-April. The authors said that prevalent variants, children returning to face-to-face education, and mitigated precautions may have contributed to the recent increase. On Friday, Dr. Warrensky again urged compliance with vaccination and mask guidelines for unvaccinated individuals. "Vaccination is a way out of this pandemic," she said in a news release. "CDC data continue to show promising signs that a pandemic in this country is nearing its end, but I. All of us need to play our part, be vaccinated and cross the finish line. "

