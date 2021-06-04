Health
Continued monitoring and inspection of COVID-19 in Iqaluit, Nunavut Territory
Although COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed in Iqaluit on Thursday, the Nunavut Territory Health Department said it would continue to carry out surveillance tests in the capital.
The Ministry of Health conducted its first walk-up screening in a mobile van parked in a former public health building on Wednesday, and several more such sessions are planned.
Danarae Somerville, a communications expert at the Nunavut Territory Health Department, said surveillance tests help identify individuals who are infected with the virus or asymptomatic before symptoms appear.
“Testing someone multiple times at a particular point in time can reliably identify the virus, especially if the date of infection is unknown,” she said in an email. “The test was negative one day. , The person may become positive after a few days. Repeating this intensive test can identify the infection early and prevent further spread of the virus. “
At a press conference on Monday, Dr. Michael Patterson, Territory’s Chief Public Health Officer, said surveillance was important because he could never be sure that the medical team had caught all active cases.
“We are doing these monitoring or screening events to wipe people we are unaware of with a cotton swab,” he said. “Overall, about 12 percent of our cases or 13 percent have been identified through surveillance. ”
Patterson also announced that young people in Nunavut will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Starting June 15, Nunavummiut aged 12 to 17 will be eligible for the same Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine used in youth vaccination campaigns. With NWT And Yukon..
Vaccination campaigns will begin at Pangnirtung, Pond Inlet and Clyde River mass clinics from June 15th to 17th, and Iqaluit will host its own mass clinic at the Iqaluit Curling Club from June 16th to 19th. ..
At this time, the Mobile Surveillance Test Van offers COVID-19 testing at:
Saturday, June 5th, 11:30 am to 1:30 pm Beer & Wine Store Area
June 8th (Tuesday) 5:30 am to 7:30 pm Nanooku School Parking Lot
Thursday, June 10th, 17: 30-19: 30 Joamier School Parking Lot
The Department of Health will announce additional sites upon confirmation.
If you have good reason to believe that you have been exposed to COVID-19, call the hotline (1-888-975-8601) between 10 am and 6 pm EST or immediately contact your local health center. We recommend that you contact us and immediately quarantine at home. 14 days. Please do not go directly to the health center for the release.
