In New Hanover County, there is active participation from residents seeking the COVID-19 vaccine.







New Hanover County, North Carolina (WWAY) — The county has responded positively to the people who take pictures. According to the New Hanover County Health and Welfare Service, more than 115,000 New Hanover County residents received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. New Hanover County is on track to reach the goal of vaccination of 70% of its population, with more than 49% of the county’s population already vaccinated for the first time. “More than 24% of people between the ages of 12 and 17 in New Hanover County receive at least one dose. That’s great. 84% of people aged 65-74 in New Hanover County have 2 Has been vaccinated several times and is fully vaccinated. Carla Turner, Assistant Health Director of New Hanover Health and Human Services. This is good news, but there’s still more work to be done, says Carla Turner, assistant health director at New Hanover Health and Human Services. “We want to be quick, efficient, free and fair. We want people to get the vaccine and get it quickly. The longer we wait for the vaccination, the more we wait. , The virus has more chances to mutate, and the mutated version is more likely to not respond to the vaccine, “Turner said. According to Turner, the age group from 25 to 49 still shows the highest number of COVID-19-positive cases. “In that age group, if you get infected with COVID, you’re more likely to recover. So you might think,” Yes, I won’t die. I’ll get sick, but I’ll get better. ” However, there are potential long-term problems associated with COVID. Long-term heart problems, long-term lung problems may help, but you may not be able to do what you’ve ever wanted to do. There is, “says Turner. A “Vax and Snacks” event will be held on June 12th at the New Hanover County Health and Welfare Building to continue vaccine dissemination. The event will feature music and multiple food trucks, and participants can walk to receive the vaccine.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos