Well-known NYC scientists trace back to COVID’s “natural origin”





A prominent New York City microbiologist said Friday that “confusing information” reversed his belief in COVID-19’s “natural source.” Peter Palese was one of 27 scientists. Signed an influential statement Last year, the British scientific journal Lancet accused the idea that the coronavirus might have escaped from the laboratory or was artificially created as a “conspiracy theory.” However, Palese — Chairman of the Department of Microbiology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine. I run a lab named after him -He said he was no longer convinced that it was. “I think we need a thorough investigation into the origin of the COVID-19 virus,” Parase said. Told the Daily Mail.. “Since the Lancet letter I signed, a lot of disturbing information has surfaced and I want to know the answers to all the questions.” Peter Palese is responsible for the microbiology department of the Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai. Alami Stock Photo Mr. Palace said he had reversed his feelings about the origin of COVID-19 because of a lot of “confusing information.” Alami Stock Photo According to the Daily Mail, Palace refused to identify the information or reveal why he signed the Lancet statement. In Lancet statementThe signatories expressed “solidarity with all Chinese scientists and medical professionals” and added that they “united to strongly condemn conspiracy theories suggesting that COVID-19 has no natural source.” T. On Thursday, the Vanity Fair revealed that the statement was secretly compiled by Peter Daszak, chairman of the nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance. Peter Parese initially came out and accused the “conspiracy theory” of COVID-19. Alami Stock Photo There was debate as to whether NIH funded the Wuhan Virology Institute in China for so-called “gain of function” research. AFP via Getty Images Virologist Shi Zhengli (left) works with a colleague at the P4 Lab of the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Barcroft Media via Getty Images That organization Donated nearly $ 600,000 With US taxpayer money to the Wuhan Virology Institute in China, which is conducting research on coronavirus and is suspected to be the source of COVID-19. In January, the State Department announced that the WIV Cooperate with a secret project It has been working with the Chinese military since at least 2017. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo then accused the Chinese government of “confident” that COVID-19 was the result of a leak at the institute: Cover it..

