CPHO in Nunavut states that new regulations based on vaccination rates will soon be introduced.

Dr. Michael Patterson, Chief Public Health Officer of Nunavut Territory, said next week that new rules for COVID-19-affected communities and up-to-date information on isolation sites in the southern part of the territory will be released. I will.

Patterson did not reveal details before announcing what changes would be made when asked at the COVID-19 press conference on Friday.

“We’ve been following the evidence. In the last few weeks, it has become clear that the vaccine not only protects the vaccinated person, but also slows the spread of the infection,” says Patterson. ..

Patterson said it will replace Nunavut Pass, a document on what public health measures should be taken based on the individual risks of the community due to coronavirus infection.

The new plan outlines what restrictions are needed in the event of a COVID-19 case, depending on the vaccination rate in the area, Patterson said.

“If the majority of the population is vaccinated, some public health measures may be needed to control the spread of the infection, but not all of them,” Patterson said.

Patterson says the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine makes a big difference in lifting regional restrictions. He states that the availability of vaccinations for young people over the age of 12 will increase the number of people eligible for vaccination to three-quarters of the Nunavut territory’s population.

About 28,000 eligible residents can be vaccinated, he says.

“As long as we can get a very high understanding in all these age groups, we [be] It will be open like any other jurisdiction, “Patterson said.

Large-scale Pfizer vaccine clinics will begin June 15-17 at Pangnirtung, Pond Inlet and Clyde River, and Iqaluit will host its own mass clinic at the Iqaluit Curling Club from June 16-19. ..

One new COVID-19 case in Iqaluit

In addition, Patterson reported on Friday that Iqaluit confirmed one new case of COVID-19 and brought the total number of active cases to 10.

The new case is someone who lives with someone who is infected with COVID-19.

Patterson said the new case was not a concern.

“Today’s case is not a reason to consider public health measures or plan changes,” Patterson said.

On Thursday, Iqaluit relaxed public health restrictions, allowing groups of up to 5 people at home and up to 25 outside, in addition to families.

Public health officials are looking for hidden routes to the virus in the city, Patterson said. No new cases of COVID-19 have been known in the last five days, he said.

Mobile COVID-19 test

The Public Health Service also runs a mobile surveillance program, providing voluntary inspections from vans to residents.

“One of the concerns when we reach this stage is that people will hesitate to take the test because they don’t want to be the person who triggers another lockdown.”

However, Patterson says it is important for people to participate in the test and control the spread that can lead to another lockdown. The van will be operational this week and the location will be posted on the Nunavut Territory Government website.