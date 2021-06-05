Alameda County’s new COVID deaths are 25% less than expected

Ah Alameda County Public Health Service announced today that one-quarter of the deaths previously caused by COVID-19 in Alameda County were not actually due to the coronavirus.

This reduced the county’s new official COVID-19 deaths from 1,634 to 1,223.

According to county health officials, the 25% reduction, or 411 cases, is due to the fact that COVID was “not the direct cause” of these cases.

County officials decided to revise the numbers after reviewing guidance from the California Public Health Service on how to classify dead as COVID-19. The new numbers more accurately reflect the number of people who died as a direct result or complication of COVID-19 infection.

“There are certainly people who have died for reasons that are clearly not due to COVID.”

Neat Balaam, spokesman for the Alameda County Public Health Department, said:

Balaam was unable to provide details on the true cause of death of the 411 people removed from the COVID-19 data, but a county coroner said. Callady, State database for disease reporting and monitoring.Alameda County uses CalREDIE data COVID dashboard..

Dr. Amesh AdaljaInfectious disease expert Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security senior scholar told Oakland Side that 25% seemed “high,” although some adjustments are expected. Said he had never seen such a large adjustment in the number of deaths from other infectious diseases.

Alameda County Health Officer Nicholas Moss said the deaths excluded from the COVID role occurred throughout the pandemic. He said the county’s decision to adjust the numbers was accurate to the county’s effects of the virus. I want to show people that I am devoted to reporting to.

“I knew that these changes would make me frown,” Moss told Oakland Side. “In this regard, we will not change our policy decisions now or during a pandemic.”

The county’s original method was to attribute the death to COVID-19 if the coroner or health care provider (such as a hospital) listed the coronavirus positive at the time of death.

Mr. Balaam said the definition of state is different: a coroner or caregiver indicates that the person died “as a direct result of COVID-19 and as a cause of death contributed by COVID-19.” Only if the death is due to COVID-19, or the death due to COVID-19 could not be ruled out. The state came up with this definition at the end of last year during a pandemic, after Alameda County had already used that method.

“Obviously, our definition is broader than the state definition,” Balaam said, adding that the 411 deaths excluded were “obviously not COVID.”

When announcing the data changes, the county used the example of a resident who tested positive for COVID-19 but died in a car accident. By the original definition, that person’s death should have been included in the total number of COVID-19 deaths. Balram said he wasn’t sure if the actual scenario happened in Alameda County.

“When the state implemented these guidelines, Alameda County recognized contradictory definitions and planned to carry out updates when cases and deaths were stable,” the Alameda County Public Health Service said in a statement on Friday. Said.

Alameda County before Friday’s update COVID dashboard This is an aggregate that reflects not only the old definition of COVID-related deaths in the county, but also new deaths added to the record after May 23.

During the pandemic, county data on COVID-19 deaths show much less variation due to a variety of factors, including those who died in Alameda County but did not live there.

The Alameda County COVID dashboard contains several disclaimers, including that recent figures, including infections and deaths, are subject to change. This includes cases of transition from “suspicious” to “confirmed” and from the date the death was reported to the date of the actual death.

“Death data may be revised from time to time as information about the cause of death or the country of residence of the deceased is finalized,” a warning from the COVID dashboard is displayed.

Recounting Alameda County COVID cases is another example of a potential flaw in real-time data reporting involving multiple agencies during a global public health crisis.

Moss, who is familiar with the HIV / AIDS epidemic, said the data would not be calculated until six months after the previous year. According to him, COVID-19 data is entered daily, so numerical calculation experts have less time to ensure that the reported data meet universal criteria. ..

“It’s no excuse, it’s a reality,” Moss said. “Unfortunately, it took longer than we expected to reach this point.”