76% of people infected with black mold in Punjab are over 45 years old.





In Punjab, 76% of patients infected with mucormycosis, commonly known as black mold, are over 45 years of age. According to data available to the State Department of Health, the state has not reported any confirmed cases of minor infections. By Friday morning, a total of 343 people in Punjab had been diagnosed with a fungal infection, of which 261 were being treated in hospitals throughout the state and 23 were cured. In addition, 49 of the 343 patients died. According to the State Department of Health, 84 of all infected people are in the 18-44 age group and 132 are in the 45-60 year group. In Punjab, 126 older people over the age of 60 were also found to be infected with a fungal infection. Suspected cases have also been reported in the age group under 18 in Punjab. Mucormycosis, a rare but serious fungal infection, can spoil people’s appearance, even if it is not fatal. Infections have a negative effect on the patient’s sinuses, eyes, lungs, jaw, teeth, and sometimes the brain. Health experts believe that Covid patients / survivors who do not follow their doctor’s post-recovery instructions regarding blood sugar and medication intake are particularly susceptible to fungal infections. Husan Lal, Chief Secretary of the Punjab Department of Health, said: Fungal infections primarily affect diabetics, with the group over 45 being the most vulnerable. In addition, the majority of the 49 people who died were over 45 years old, had diabetes, and had a history of Covid-19. “ According to the state health department, a 14-year-old boy in Bachinda province was suspected of having mucormycosis and a sample was sent for examination. Suspected patients have no history of Covid-19 infection and will be treated if they are positive. The condition is said to be stable. Dr. Gagandeep Singh, Head of Nodes for the State of Mucormycosis, said: In addition, 85% of patients with zygomycosis had diabetes. People over the age of 45 have low immunity, and when infected with the new coronavirus, their immunity is further weakened. Therefore, the majority of cases of zygomycosis are detected in this category. The majority of 84 patients in the 18-45 category also had a history of Covid-19 infection. “ “Punjab is taking enough medication, including amphotericin-B injections, which are used to treat patients infected with zygomycosis. A team of expert medical teams are monitoring the case and giving patient advice. The drug is being administered according to, “he added. “Used masks can increase the likelihood of fungal infections, so it is advisable to use washed face masks, especially for patients who have recovered or become infected from Covid-19. If you have black nasal discharge, black spots on your mouth or skin, or have visual problems, contact the health department immediately for timely detection and treatment, “said Dr. Gagandeep.

