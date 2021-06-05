Victoria, Australia reports 5 new COVID-19 cases





File Photo: Victoria is trying to curb the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-), so during the morning commute on the first day of the seven-day blockade, “wear a mask” on a city street with few people. You can see the sign “Please” 19) Occurred on May 28, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS / Sandra Sanders (Corrected the total number to 69 instead of 70 in the second paragraph) Melbourne (Reuters)-Australia’s second most populous state of Victoria has a case of locally infected COVID-19 as authorities searched for sources of highly contagious variants found in a new cluster on Saturday. Reported a slight increase. As the capital city of Melbourne enters the second weekend of hard lockdown, which is scheduled to end on June 10, the latest epidemic reports five new cases in Victoria, bringing the total to 69 in Victoria. became. The number of cases on Saturday increased from the four newly acquired locally on Friday. After detecting the first highly infectious variant of the Delta COVID-19 virus in Melbourne, authorities on Friday increased vigilance and raised concerns that the number of cases could surge. There are currently seven known cases of Delta variants in the city. The Delta subspecies, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified as one of four COVID-19 variants, may have caused the latest catastrophic epidemic in India, with evidence that it spreads more easily. There is. Due to sudden lockdowns, regional border restrictions and strict social distance rules, Australia can curb previous epidemics and keep the number of COVID-19 relatively low at 30,150 cases and 910 deaths. It’s done. The epidemic in Victoria, which began on May 24, has delayed the start of vaccination since February, putting people in a long line of vaccinations. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Friday that 20% of the adult population was initially vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Report by Sonali Paul.Edited by Cynthia Osterman

