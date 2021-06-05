Residents of the York region who were vaccinated before April 19th can book a second vaccination.





The Government of Ontario today announced that it will accelerate the second dose to those who received the first dose of Pfiizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before April 18 and individuals over the age of 70. Both the State Reservation System and the York Regional Reservation System will begin qualifying for the first group at 8 am on Monday, June 7th. At that point, eligible residents may change their appointment for the second dose or book a new appointment using the online system or telephone. The York region was the first in the state to offer a quick second vaccination appointment for the elderly. 70 years and over Following the opening qualification for those over 80 years old for two days, June 2nd and May 31st. Under the state’s original vaccine deployment plan, those who received the first vaccine by April 18 were eligible to book a second vaccine on June 28. According to the state news release, “The reliable and increased supply of vaccines has made the state in all public health sectors and in a variety of channels, including mass vaccination clinics, hospital clinics, pharmacies and primary care environments. Through this, we were able to rapidly expand access to vaccines. Convenient access throughout Ontario. ” The state expects to receive approximately 4.7 million Pfizer vaccines in June and 3.54 million in July. Ontario also received 193,000 doses of Moderna vaccine. This acceleration occurs when the York region has had some experience. Vaccine hesitantHealth doctor Karim Kurzi said he was concerned that about 26.5% of eligible adults had not yet received the first dose. “We want to avoid resource-intensive and potentially damaging outbreaks,” he told the local council on Thursday. “Especially, getting new variants. When started “ Mayor John Taylor of Newmarket encouraged strengthening awareness campaigns to combat hesitation in vaccines. “We can lead the field and encourage others as an example,” he said. “Make sure you’ve done everything you can to keep them in the wavelet, and frankly to the health of the inhabitants, not the full wave that requires some sort of greater restriction on their business. Impact of.” In the York region, 757,805 inhabitants have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine. This represents 73.7% of people over the age of 18 in the region. –With Joseph Quigley’s file

