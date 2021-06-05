The state reported six new COVID-19 cases in central North on Friday

Health officials in Saskatchewan reported six new COVID-19 cases in central North, including Prince Albert, on Friday.

This was one of a total of 89 cases reported in the state. Saskatoon led the state with 20 reports.

Prince Albert, North Central 2, has 53 active cases. North Central 1 has 48 active cases and North Central 3 has 22 active cases, including communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake, and Meath Park.

There were no new deaths reported on Friday, and COVID-19-related deaths remain at 543.

Currently, 101 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized throughout the state. Of the 80 people reported to receive patient care, 6 are in north-central. Of the 21 people reported to receive intensive care, one is in north-central.

The state also reported two out-of-state relocations from Manitoba by ICU number.

The average of new cases over the current 7 days is 129, or 10.5 per 100,000 population. Of the 47,186 COVID-19 cases reported in Saskatchewan, 1,292 are considered active.

An additional 111 collections were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of collections to 45,351.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,359 cases have occurred in the northern region (4,473 in the northwest, 4,324 in the north-central, 1,562 in the northeast).

Yesterday, there were 2,599 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan. As of June 3, 870,689 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Saskatchewan.

15,633 COVID-19 vaccines were given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines given in the state to 770,463.

The North Central Zone, reported Thursday, received 889 doses. Dosing was also given in adjacent northeast, northwest, far northeast, far northwest, central west, central east, southwest, southeast, south central, Regina, and Saskatoon.

There were 306 doses given in the pending resident zone information.

According to the state, 77% of residents over the age of 40 received the first dose, 72% of the population over the age of 30 received the first dose, 67% of the population over the age of 18 received the first dose, 64 % Received the first dose. More than 12 received the first dose.

All residents over the age of 12 can receive the first dose. The second vaccination is available to residents aged 65 and over, or anyone who received the first vaccination before March 22, 2021. They have preferential access to the second dose.

The ability to book a second dose is based on the age or date of the first dose. Residents who meet at least one of these criteria are eligible for a second dose. The following table is an interim guideline for those who have received a first dose of Pfizer or Moderna. Schedules are subject to change due to vaccine availability.

505 Concerned Variants Identified in North Central

As of June 3, there are 505 confirmed and concerned variant (VOC) cases identified by the states of the North Central Zone.

This was one of the 11,119 concern variants identified by screening in Saskatchewan so far. Other areas where cases have been identified include Regina, Saskatoon, Far Northeast, Midwest, Central East, Southwest, South Central, and Southeast. Currently, 68 residential areas are pending.

Currently, 67 variants have been identified in the adjacent northeastern zone.

Regina led the state with 4,686 identified VOCs.

Today, the results of 85 new strains were reported. Of the 5,879 VOCs with strains identified by whole-genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 5,656 are B.1.1.1.7 (UK), 10 are B.1.351 (SA), and 181 are P.1. (Brazil) and 32 are B.1.617 (India).