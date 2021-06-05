Victoria records five new Covid cases as officials say Delta variants can leak from hotel quarantine | Victoria

A high-ranking public health official said her “strong hypothesis” was that the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus caused a second epidemic. Melbourne It was caused by a hotel quarantine leak.

Victoria reported five new Covid-19 cases on Saturday from 36,362 tests performed on the ninth day of the fourth lockdown in Melbourne.

On Saturday, Professor Sharon Lewin, an infectious disease expert at the Doherty Institute, thinks the strain-infected West Melbourne family may have been infected during a vacation in Jervis Bay, New South Wales. Asked.

Lewin did not rule out the possibility of “extensive inspection” in Holiday Town on the South Coast, but said it was likely that someone was infected with the virus during hotel quarantine.

“My strong hypothesis is that it’s imported from abroad, that is, through a quarantine hotel, which is most likely,” she said.

Lewin is leading a sequencing effort in Victoria in an attempt to locate the origin of the new strain, but warned that the source could never be definitively known.

“Now, every effort is being made to find the match, but you may not be able to play it,” she said.

Determine if the leak could have occurred in Victoria or another state, unlike the first case of the latest epidemic in Melbourne, where there was a “clear match” with the quarantine of hotels in South Australia. It’s still impossible to do, Lewin said.

According to Lewin, sequencing limits mean that about 20% of the population tested for positive genomic sequencing is not possible due to too low viral load or the stage of the virus at the time of testing. Was there.

“That is, there are 20% of people who are positive, but we don’t have a genetic barcode,” she said.

Professor Sharon Lewin, who is leading the sequencing efforts in Victoria in an attempt to determine the origin of the new variant, said at a Covid briefing. Photo: James Ross / AAP

Two of the five new cases were related to Delta variants. The variant was first detected in two members of a West Melbourne family who traveled to NSW, and on Saturday Victoria’s Health Minister Martin Foley said one of the new cases was the second child of the family. I said there is.

The second new case of the new Delta variant was a major contact previously identified, “a person working with a family member who tested positive in the first West Melbourne group.”

Of the other three cases reported on Saturday, one was a contact with another known case and the other two were unlinked. According to Foley, these two cases were not closely related to existing cases, but they frequently visited the Craigieburn shopping center, which is currently associated with seven cases.

People line up at the Vaccination Clinic at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Center on Saturday. Photo: James Ross / AAP

Victoria’a Covid-19 Logistics Director Jeroen Weimar said one of the new cases recorded on Saturday was a worker at a large construction site. The site, run by leading builder ProBuild. Is currently closed and 170 close contacts have been identified.

A new case recorded from 36,362 tests on the ninth day of Melbourne’s fourth lockdown was reported by health officials on Friday. Extended lockdown Despite the early reclassification of the two cases described as “temporary infections” as follows: false positive this week.

Three of the four new cases in Victoria on Friday were part of a family reported to have previously traveled to NSW.

A virus strain that became predominant in India after being attacked by the new coronavirus – an infectious delta variant – was detected in a family of four returning to Victoria from Jervis Bay, a tourist destination on the south coast of NSW last week. .. ..

On Friday, Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton revealed on genomic sequencing that the outbreak-related case was a separate strain from the rest of the state’s outbreaks associated with the kappa variant. became.

At a press conference, he mentioned that his family could have been infected with the virus in New South Wales, calling it “a very serious concern.”

“It’s not related to a series of incidents across Australia from hotel quarantine or elsewhere,” he said.

However, New South Wales health minister Brad Hazzard denied the claim in an interview with Sydney radio station 2GB, saying there was “no evidence” that his family had been infected with the virus in the state.

“Where did you get this, especially accurate [variant] From. “

On Saturday, Lewin said it was “really unlikely” that Delta stocks would circulate in NSW.

“About 20% of people have severe symptoms and some of them need to be hospitalized,” she said.

“It is extremely unlikely that you will be infected for a long time without being hospitalized.”