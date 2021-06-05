June 4 COVID-19 Updates: No Deaths, 770,463 Vaccines, 89 New Infections, 111 Recovery

Reported vaccine

In Saskatchewan, an additional 15,633 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given, bringing the total number of vaccines given in the state to 770,463.

The 15,633 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were given to residents living in the following zones: Far North Central, 4. Far Northeast, 253; Northwest, 358; Central North, 889; Northeast, 439; Saskatoon, 4,446; Central West, 351; Central East, 1,041; Regina, 4,632; Southwest, 551; South Central, 877; and Southeast, 1,185. 306 doses were given in the pending residential zone.

77% of people over the age of 40 receive the first dose. 72% of people over the age of 30 receive the first dose. 67% of people over the age of 18 are receiving the first dose, and 64% of people over the age of 12 are also receiving the first dose.

Status of mass vaccination as of June 3, 2021 group Estimated

population received

First dose completely

Vaccinated 80 years and over 51,304 46,772 (91%) 36,315 (71%) 70-79 years old 79,817 71,410 (89%) 32,380 (41%) 60-69 years old 138,471 115,496 (83%) 12,490 (9%) 50-59 years old 147,466 106,877 (72%) 9,716 (7%) 40-49 years old 151,896 100,123 (66%) 8,057 (5%) 30-39 years old 183,246 100,130 (55%) 7,951 (4%) 18-29 years old 189,909 88,096 (46%) 5,704 (3%) 12-17 years old 90,987 28,742 (32%) 127 (0%)

Note: Age is calculated based on the latest dosing date. If the first dose is 69 years old and the second dose is 70 years old, both doses are counted in the 70-79 years old group, which reduces the number of initial doses between 60-69 years old.

All state vaccination details, including first and second vaccinations, https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness..

Eligibility for second appointment

All residents over the age of 12 can receive the first dose. The second vaccination is available to residents aged 65 and over, or anyone who received the first vaccination before March 22, 2021. They preferentially access the second dose.

The ability to book a second dose is based on the age or date of the first dose. Residents who meet at least one of these criteria are eligible for a second dose. The following table is an interim guideline for those who have received a first dose of Pfizer or Moderna. Schedules are subject to change due to vaccine availability.

Eligibility for a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine age Or First dose date

(Due date or earlier) Eligible for second dose

(Or later) over 70 Or March 15 May 29 65 years of age or older Or March 22 June 2 55 years and over Or April 7 June 14 45 years and over Or April 15 June 21 Qualifications determined by

First dose date

only May 1st June 28 May 15 July 5th May 30 July 12 June 14 July 19 June 28 July 26

In Saskatchewan, 12,400 doses of Moderna will be given this week. All shipments were delivered yesterday, with the exception of Wayburn (900 batches). Exceptions will be delivered today (June 4th).

Please note that not all vaccine types are available in all clinics. Vaccine types are listed when the vaccination clinic is advertised.

Reservations for the second vaccination can be booked online at the Saskatchewan Department of Health. www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 Or call 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829).

Maps of participating pharmacies throughout the state are available at: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmaciesThis online tool contains a link to the pharmacy booking website, which provides details on the vaccine brands offered at each location.

For drive-through clinic and walk-in clinic addresses and opening hours www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax..

Please do not call until you can make an appointment for vaccination. If you do not know the date of the first dose, or if you lose the wallet card provided at the time of the first dose, 1-833-SaskVax will provide that date or you can check your vaccination history in your MySaskHealthRecord account.

Clinic options may be available outside of your area, and residents are advised to consider alternative vaccination sites. When moving to another community for an appointment, you should avoid additional stops if possible. More clinics will be added as new vaccines begin shipping.

When booking a second dose, the clinic or pharmacy will check the timing and brand of the first dose to ensure that you are receiving the second dose within the recommended time frame. The types of vaccines available at each location will be advertised so that you will receive the same brand of vaccine on your second dose.

Additional information on how to book is available at the following website: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-booking..

Daily COVID-19 statistics

There were 89 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan on June 4, bringing the state to a total of 47,186.

New cases are in the following zones: Far northwest, 4. Far Northeast, 13; Northwest, 9; Central North, 6; Northeast, 2; Saskatoon, 20. Central West, 1; Central East, 5; Regina, 12; South Central, 11. And Southeast, 5.1 One new case is pending residence information. Three cases are assigned to the far northwest. Northwest, 2; Zone.

No new deaths were reported today.

A total of 45,351 collections were made, with 1,292 considered active.

101 people are in the hospital. 80 people are receiving inpatient treatment. Far northwest, one person. Northwest, 12 years old. Central North, 6; Northeast, 1; Saskatoon, 28; Central West, 1; Central East, 3; Regina, 22. Southwest, 1; Central South, 2; 3.21 people are receiving intensive care, including two out-of-state transfers from Manitoba. Saskatoon, 10; Central East, 2; Regina, 6; Southwest, 2.

The average number of new COVID-19 cases over a 7-day period is 129 (10.5 per 100,000). A graph comparing today’s average with the data collected over the last few months is available at the following website: https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases..

On June 3, 2021, Saskatchewan processed 2,599 COVID-19 tests.

To date, 870,689 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of June 2, 2021, if numbers of other states and countries were available, the per capita inspection rate for Saskatchewan was 732,315 per million people. The national rate was 921,392.

As of June 3, 11,119 variants of concern were identified by screening in Saskatchewan and reported in the following zones: Far North Central, 1; Far Northeast, 65 years old. Northwest, 647; North Central, 505; Northeast, 67; Saskatoon, 1,830; Central West, 111; Central East, 609; Regina, 4,686; Southwest, 384; South Central, 800; and Southeast, 1,088. There are 68 screened VOCs pending residence.

Today, the results of a new strain of 85 VOCs have been reported. Of the 5,879 VOCs with strains identified by whole-genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 5,656 are B.1.1.1.7 (UK), 181 are P.1 (Brazil), 32 are B.1.617 (India), and 10 Is B.1.351 (SA).

Confirmed variants of the case of concern may appear in both columns of the website, depending on the testing of that case. Adding cases identified by screening and cases that have undergone whole-genome sequencing can result in double counting of individual cases.

Total number of health care workers, source of infection, age, gender, breakdown of total cases by region, total number of tests to date, test rate per person, current status of identified variants of concern Statistics on numbers can be found at the following URL: http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-cases..

It may not be an allergy or a spring cold. Get a COVID-19 test.

heat? Cough and headache? Are you feeling tired or short of breath? Don’t “suffer” or assume that you have a spring allergy. Stay home and have a COVID-19 test. Testing continues to be one of the most important tools for limiting the spread of COVID-19 in the community. Even with recent vaccinations, it can take up to 3 weeks for the immune system to respond. Vaccines are not a cure for all infections, and there is a risk of being infected with COVID-19 during that time.

The COVID-19 test is available to all residents. You can continue to be referred for COVID-19 testing through HealthLine 811 or your healthcare provider, and Regina, Saskatoon, Yorkton, and Prince Albert will have access to drive-through testing sites seven days a week without referrals. Information about symptoms and test methods that require attention is available at the following website: saskatchewan.ca/covid19-testing.

Step 1 of the Saskatchewan Reopening Roadmap in progress

Step 1 of the Saskatchewan Resumption Roadmap is underway and the Public Health Order has been updated. For more information on the resume roadmap, see https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/ Treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/saskatchewans-re- Opening roadmap..

Note: The restrictions that are lifted are no longer mandatory, but many are still recommended. Elderly people and people with high risk factors may wish to wait two weeks after receiving the second dose before attending the meeting.In general, it is less likely to get infected outdoors than indoors.

Step 2 of the Saskatchewan Reopening Roadmap is tentatively scheduled to begin on June 20th. If we continue to work hard and adhere to public health measures, we can reach our goal of reopening the state within a few weeks.

General COVID-19 information

For inquiries from the general public [email protected]..

Know your risk. Keep yourself and others safe: www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/ Treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/about-covid-19/know- Your risk..