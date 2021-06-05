Hotel Quarantine, Not NSW, Most Probable Source of COVID-19 Subspecies





Victorian health officials now suspect that a family member in Melbourne may have been infected with COVID-19 during their vacation in New South Wales. On Saturday, Sharon Lewin of the Doherty Institute said the most likely cause of the outbreak of the Delta subspecies was the hotel quarantine system, not an unknown source of the NSW community. Professor Sharon Lewin of the Doherty Institute. credit: Asanka Ratnayake / Getty Images “My strong hypothesis is that it comes from foreign imports, that is, through our quarantine hotel. This is most likely,” said Professor Lewin. The Doherty Institute is responsible for the genome sequencing of all coronavirus-positive cases in Victoria. A more infectious Delta subspecies of Indian origin, this strain was detected in a family of four who returned to Victoria after visiting Jervis Bay and Goulburn May 19-24.

Brett Sutton, Chief Health Officer of Victoria, said last week that his family could have been infected with the virus in NSW based on the incubation period. “It’s possible … It will be NSW, Jervis Bay territory, or actually faster in 5 or 6 days. “ Health Minister Brad Hazard of New South Wales was not impressed with Brett Sutton’s comments. credit:Edwina Pickles The comment sparked fierce criticism from Health Minister Brad Hazard of New South Wales. “There is no evidence” that the family caught COVID-19 in New South Wales on Friday on 2GB radio... “It’s a little useless to make statements that can be interpreted or misinterpreted. [in that way],” He said. To date, NSW Health has identified 171 close contacts from infected family travelers, but all are self-quarantined and no one has ever tested positive.

