Resistance to the COVID-19 vaccine is strong among young people with SD | Community

Health professionals say that vaccination of young people with COVID-19 this summer is important to gain herd immunity to the virus and protect them from the potentially catastrophic long-term effects of the virus. It states.
However, many teens in South Dakota and other states are less enthusiastic about vaccination, with peer pressure to avoid vaccination, disagreements among parents about vaccination, and vaccination. We are facing obstacles such as the prevalence of false information and emotions that we oppose.
South Dakota health care providers may reduce COVID-19 infections in the next summer of warm climates and outdoor activities, but may create a false sense of security that the pandemic is completely a thing of the past. Knowing that, trying to maintain the momentum to keep taking shots with young arms.
Due to the declining vaccination rate of adults, health professionals can increase the vaccination rate of adolescents to obtain about 70% of the overall vaccination rate required to achieve herd immunity It states that it may be the only way.
The medical community will also see more adolescents to avoid new outbreaks of COVID-19 and viral variants when school reopens in the fall and thousands of children return to classroom learning. And are exposed to competition from the time to vaccinate teens.
“I think there’s still a dispute over whether children can get enough vaccines before they go to school by next fall,” said David Basel, vice president of clinical quality at Avera Health. The doctor says. “That’s why I stay up late.”
Teens and young adults are less likely to develop serious symptoms or die from COVID-19, but may have prolonged serious symptoms and contribute to the spread of the virus. Medical leaders say there is.
A few months after being thought to have recovered from the disease, teenagers who were healthy before being infected with COVID-19 suffered from brain fog, fatigue, continuous loss of taste and smell, kidney and heart problems. Reported and the health of the monument.
“We, [possible long-term effects of COVID-19] To the children, “Kura said.
Nikolos Sasse, a 16-year-old from Yankton, said the case of COVID-19 initially looked like an allergy. Diagnosed in December 2020, he rubbed his nose, had a headache, and was very sick for about two weeks, but other effects have been prolonged.
Sasse said he felt pain and lack of energy for several months after being considered recovered. He was unable to breathe and was about to faint after the first wrestling match of the season. Several lung tests showed that he had asthma due to COVID-19.
When Sase’s age group was vaccinated, he said he wanted his mother to be vaccinated.
“The big reason was for my family, other people, and my own health,” he said. “We know that teens are the main spreaders.”
After the second and final dose, he was able to improve his breathing, reduce inhaler use and survive the track season.
“If you hear that you may return to what you like, keep your family safe and if you can resume what you like, you will be vaccinated.”
Sase was one of the hundreds of Yankton High School students who went out in front of a car in a school parking lot in May and found an anti-vaccine leaflet on the windshield. The leaflet was printed from a Utah-based website and contains currently denied myths about the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine, including the vaccine causing cancer, asthma, infertility, and autoimmune brain damage. Was included. Sasse said the leaflets were “very confused” and said he didn’t understand why the group wanted to “spread lies” to young people.
Randy Baker of Sioux Falls, her 16-year-old son, Sebastian, is reluctant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and none of his friends. Several teens who heard Baker wants to be vaccinated. Young people could not get the permission of their parents.
Her son said he knew a better way for young people to survive the virus without major symptoms and that he had no friends who got sick with the virus.
“When I picked up the internet, he couldn’t get it. He’s morally opposed,” Baker said. “He’s old enough to make a decision. . “
As of June 2, approximately 4,980 South Dakota children between the ages of 12 and 15 have received at least one Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or approximately 10% of that age group. Health providers in South Dakota are optimistic that the release of the COVID-19 vaccine to that age group has helped reduce the slump in vaccination rates across the state.
South Dakota is in the middle of the herd in terms of youth vaccination coverage in neighboring states. As of June 2, Minnesota leads the Great Plains region with at least one dose in 27% of children aged 12 to 15 years. In Montana, about 18% of the population aged 12 to 17 was vaccinated, and in North Dakota, 14%. In Nebraska, 5.2% of that age group was vaccinated, and in Iowa, 2.5% between the ages of 12 and 17 were vaccinated once.
As of early June, the South Dakota Department of Health reported that approximately 55% of the state’s adult population had been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine. This does not include data from Indian Health Services that did not provide the vaccination rates for this article. At least an additional 15% of South Dakota’s population needs to be vaccinated to obtain herd immunity, or if a sufficient number of people are vaccinated or significantly delay the spread of the disease. ..
“Can I get the last 15% vaccinated? I think that’s a good chance. [of reaching herd immunity]”Basel said.
Teens in South Dakota are still responsible for community outbreaks, medical professionals say.
Most children infected with COVID-19 have few, if any, mild symptoms. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, no one has died under the age of 19. In South Dakota, eight people in their twenties died of COVID-19.
Nationally, the CDC reports approximately 3,700 cases of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), which causes inflammation of various body parts such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, and digestive tract. I am reporting. The cause of MIS-C is unknown. However, the CDC states that “many children” of MIS-C have been infected with or exposed to COVID-19.
Vaccination of children between the ages of 12 and 17 can reduce the number of days off school and protect them from mutations that are likely to spread to that age group, said Dr. Sanford. Dr. Jeremy Kohells said.
So far, the US states have not set the COVID-19 vaccine as a requirement for attending school. In South Dakota, you need nine vaccines to enroll in school, including measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines. The CDC said face-to-face learning at school was not associated with a substantial community infection of COVID-19.
According to the South Dakota COVID-19 dashboard, more than 77% of people over the age of 75 are fully vaccinated. About 37% of people between the ages of 25 and 39 in the state are fully vaccinated. For ages 18 to 24, the percentage is about 31%.
Many young people in Timber Lake, South Dakota, have no plans to get the vaccine, said resident Bobby Craft.
“What’s popular about Timberlake is that it’s not available,” Kraft says.
Most members of Kraft’s family have been infected with COVID-19 in the past year. Her husband went in and out of the emergency department and was receiving nebulizer and steroid treatment. Her 17-year-old daughter had a fever of 102 degrees for 3 days. Her 15-year-old son was also infected with the virus.
When the COVID-19 vaccine became available, Kraft made his reservation as soon as possible, but her children were divided on whether to get vaccinated.
Kraft’s eldest daughter, Molly, 18, said her group of friends were controversial about the vaccine. Half of them are interested in receiving it. Some believe that the vaccine was approved too early and are wary of the long-term side effects of the vaccine rather than the virus itself.
Some of Heidi Hogan’s friends in Sioux Falls have similar concerns. Hogan, the mother of four children, said her friends were disagreeable about the vaccine. They all managed to keep the conversation polite, but it was difficult, she said. Said.
“It was challenging,” she said. “You can find whatever you want on social media. There are lots of conspiracy theories and false alarms.”
Her 11-year-old son, Liam, will be vaccinated after her 12th birthday in July.
Liam returned home in the winter and said from a school friend that “the vaccine contains few computers” and that infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci “controls your thoughts” with the vaccine. ..
Heidi Hogan said she and her husband spoke openly with the children about the pandemic and shared what they learned from studies from multiple sources.
The CDC has investigated reports that a small number of teenagers and young adults who received the COVID-19 vaccine experienced heart problems, but it has not yet been determined whether the vaccine is the direct cause of the problem. ..
Doctors have found that one-on-one conversations with patients are most helpful in addressing concerns and making good decisions.
“This vaccine is safe. It’s effective,” said Kurra of Monument Health. “The vaccines we have received in the past are similar to this vaccine, which is why we do not see death from other infectious diseases.”