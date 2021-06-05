Increased adolescent Covid hospitalization is a reflection of new variants, Gottlieb says

Dr. Scott Gottlieb pointed out on Friday that a highly infectious variant of Covid-19 is a potential cause behind it. Increasing number of young people in hospital With a virus in March and April.

“I’m worried about hospitalization trends” for teens, said Gottlieb, a former FDA Secretary during the Trump administration. “I think this reflects a new, more contagious variant.”

“These variants affect adults because they are more contagious in all age groups, but they also affect children. Therefore, more children are infected with symptomatic Covid and More children are hospitalized, and as a result, especially B.117, “Gottlieb told CNBC. “News of Shepherd Smith”.

The B. 117 variant is currently the most prevalent strain in the United States, with 20,915 cases reported. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

In the first three months of this year, CDC researchers found that nearly one-third of adolescents hospitalized for coronavirus infection required admission to the intensive care unit. On the other hand, 5% required an invasive ventilator. Indeed, CDC data show that in the first quarter of 2021, teens in the United States did not die of Covid.

CDC Director Rochelle Warrensky On Friday, I urged my parents to vaccinate teens against Covid, Citing that more teenagers are hospitalized in Covid.

Disclosure: Scott Gottlieb is a CNBC contributor and member of the board of directors of Pfizer, genetic testing startup Tempas, healthcare technology company Aetion Inc., and biotechnology company Illumina.