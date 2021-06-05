What we know about vaccinated people receiving boosters





Leaders of recent COVID-19 clinical trials want to find a more flexible way in case a particular variant becomes the most common virus. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recently announced a new clinical trial to add a variety of COVID-19 vaccines to fully vaccinated adult volunteers. This is consistent with many questions asked by the WFAA Verify team regarding vaccination with different types of COVID-19 vaccines. Question Can I get the COVID-19 vaccine as a booster if I had previously been completely vaccinated with another type of vaccine? origin Related: Yes, there is a risk in uploading a photo of your vaccine card to participate in an online contest. Answer It has not yet been confirmed whether a different type of booster vaccine than the original COVID-19 vaccine can be safely received, but the answer should be revealed later this summer when clinical trials are completed. .. What we found The purpose of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases research is to find the best way to strengthen the immune system of people who are already vaccinated. “It’s just to make sure it’s safe,” Leica said. “The second is to look at the immune response. Can I boost my immunity by giving a booster vaccine later than when I walked the door to participate in this study?” Both doctors state that an important part of this study is to determine if different types of vaccines are given as booster shots. “The idea is not to see what’s different from what a person originally got, but to see if it’s okay to boost with a vaccine,” Atmer said. “Make sure you need a booster. If you decide to give a booster, it’s safe. How do people react after receiving a booster? Is it immunogenic? What is the antibody response? “ Related: CCC Overview: Truths and Mistakes About Brood X Research leaders want to find ways to make these shots more flexible in case a particular variant becomes the most common virus. “At some point in the future, an adaptive design that allows the addition of booster vaccines containing third-party or variants,” Atmer said. All study participants will be followed for one year from the last vaccination as part of the study. They need to complete telephone check-in and various direct follow-up visits. The investigator will evaluate participants for post-vaccination safety and side effects. The study will fully enroll approximately 150 volunteers in the coming weeks, providing sufficient blood samples and data needed for more specific reports from mid-July to late July. For more information on the study, including a list of registration locations, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recommends visiting clinicaltrials.gov and searching for ID NCT04889209. What we know about vaccinated people receiving boosters Source link What we know about vaccinated people receiving boosters

