Forty years ago, the first AIDS patient was reported in the United States.

Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) is a catastrophic, progressive HIV infection that kills more than 32 million people worldwide and is the first to be reported in the United States.

Saturday marks the 40th anniversary of the first report of AIDS in the United States. Since then, more than 700,000 people have died from the disease in the United States. Advances in medical care have dramatically changed the prognosis of HIV / AIDS patients, but to date there is no cure.

Here, we look back on how the AIDS epidemic evolved.

Activists promoted early response

The early days of the AIDS epidemic were uncertain and uncertain.

The LGBTQ community was losing friends and loved ones one after another from the disease, but little was known about how or why. Meanwhile, society seemed to look away.

“Can you imagine what it would be like to lose 20 friends in the last 18 months?” Larry Kramer, a well-known AIDS activist and co-founder of Gay Men’s Health Crisis, said. Interview in 1983 On the “Today” show.

“There is no cause or cure. People are in the hospital. It’s a very angry community.”

Gary Walsh, who lived with AIDS, was leaning on his friend's shoulder in front of Candlelight Vigil in San Francisco in 1983.

President Ronald Reagan’s administration has been paying little attention to the epidemic, although four years have passed before Reagan made public mention of AIDS.

Exchange between Reagan spokesman and reporter The results of the 1982 and 1983 surveys show that high-ranking national officials and mainstream societies see the disease as a joke and are not a major concern.
It ’s AIDS “Gay Pest” –A condition that is thought to be related to the lifestyle and behavior of gay men, even though cases have been reported in women, infants, hemophiliacs, and lethal-injected people.
In a recently published interview New England Journal of MedicineAIDS researcher Alexandra Levin said, “The fear of seeing society as a whole turn its back on this suffering, many of my colleagues refused to help and take care of it, and they were the original experts. To be afraid to see him refuse to act. “
Demonstrators in New York in 1987 held hands in a moment of silence, calling for further government action in the fight against AIDS.
Activists found that politicians and government agencies were slow to act I took on the problem with my own handsDo what you can to combat homophobia and prejudice, and ensure that your community receives the public health information they need.
Among those efforts was the 1982 issue of “How to have sex in fashion: one approach
Created by Michael Karen and Richard Berkowitz, it was one of the first times a gay man was encouraged to use a condom while having sex with another man. National Library of MedicineThese two are widely considered, Safe sex pioneerMany of the gay communities at the time criticized their work as “sex negative.”
Meanwhile, black gay and lesbian organizations Poster campaign We oppose the misconception that AIDS mainly affected white gay men.

Scientists had a hard time understanding AIDS

In the early 1980s, HIV / AIDS Death sentence..
Scientists and doctors Was struggling Understanding the cause of the disease and how it spread makes the process of finding a cure even more difficult.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who became director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the midst of the AIDS epidemic, calls that period of his career the “Dark Ages.”

“I would like to see patients with other illnesses early in my career and take care of those who die daily, usually in a short period of time, from those who have developed treatments and appropriate treatments. “It’s now,” he said in a recent interview with CNN.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will talk to the team about HIV / AIDS at a 1990 conference.

It was an experience shared by many clinicians who treated early AIDS patients.

“For some time you really used band-aid for bleeding,” Fauci added.

In the absence of an effective treatment, Gerald Friedland, who worked on early AIDS cases at the Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, recalled a method that focused on empathy.

“The death and death onslaught of young men and women was very difficult, beyond the’normal occupational obligations’,” he said in a recently published interview. New England Journal of Medicine“But I learned how to be proficient in giving people a’decent death’.”

Treatments emerged in the late 80’s and 90’s.

In the late 1980s and 90s, more effective treatments became available and the individual meaning of living with HIV began to change.

On March 19, 1987, the Food and Drug Administration Antiretroviral drug known as AZT For the treatment of HIV infection.

That year, another important change took place.

After pressure from activists fighting for the survival of the community, the FDA New regulations issued Focusing on clinical trials–Patients will have access to and potentially life-saving therapies without waiting for years of public approval.
On April 25, 1991, Princess Diana visited an AIDS patient at a hospital in Rio de Janeiro. Her advocacy and compassion for HIV / AIDS patients helped condemn the disease and change public perception.

From the late 80’s to the 90’s, public perception of HIV / AIDS began to change. This is also thanks to famous activists and celebrities.

One of the activists Ryan whiteA teenager in Indiana infected with AIDS through a contaminated needle during treatment for hemophilia in 1984. He was discriminated against in the community even though he was denied admission to junior high school after his diagnosis. He became one of the early public faces of the illness when White spoke publicly about his experience and his family challenged his treatment in court.

Princess Diana has also helped break down illness prejudices and myths, and is notorious for visiting HIV / AIDS patients in the ward without gloves and shaking hands with them.

And in 1991, NBA star Irvine “Magic” Johnson revealed that he had been diagnosed with HIV.

Basketball legend Irvine
Another scientific breakthrough occurred in 1996, when it was first approved by the FDA. Protease inhibitorDue to its development Very active antiretroviral therapy (HAART) changes HIV / AIDS from a fatal diagnosis to a controllable state.

“We are administering drugs to people living with HIV, and these drugs save their lives and essentially extend their normal lifespan,” Fauci told CNN on June 1. It can also prevent infection to other people.

Dr. Richard Chason, who led the fight against AIDS at Johns Hopkins University Hospital in the late 1980s and 1990s, explained his feelings to the New England Journal of Medicine.

“Despair turned into hope. Hope turned into belief, and belief turned into joy,” he recalled. “A large number of patients have returned home from the ship of fate and returned to normal life.”

Visitors and volunteers walking on the 21,000-panel AIDS Memorial Quilt in Washington, October 10, 1992.
In 2010, researchers announced yet another exciting development. Reduced the risk of infection For men who have sex with other men. In 2012, the FDA Pre-exposure prevention (PrEP) For adults at high risk of infection–one of the most important milestones in this epidemic.

New treatments for HIV / AIDS make diagnosis more manageable and help prevent infection, but public health challenges remain.

As of the end of 2018, about 1.2 million people were living with HIV in the United States. According to the CDC..
Access to treatment varies, with blacks and Hispanic Americans Overly affected By HIV. Resistance to HIV / AIDS drugs is also becoming more and more common.

According to the New England Journal of Medicine, after early sacrifices, some researchers and clinicians began to shift their attention and efforts elsewhere. Despite setting the goal of finding an HIV vaccine within 40 years, there is no vaccine or cure yet.

..

