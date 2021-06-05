Five new local cases occurred after more than 36,000 Victorians were tested for COVID-19





Victoria has recorded five new cases of COVID-19 infection locally as health authorities work to track down the causes of highly contagious strains in the community. New cases were detected in the 36,362 test results returned on Friday. One more infection was recorded in the hotel quarantine. Authorities said the five new local cases in Victoria reported today include three major close contacts of existing cases and two cases from the same household. Meanwhile, police tactics have certainly thwarted planned protests at three Melbourne vaccination sites. Handcuffed before the release of protesters attending a small business rally outside Flinders Street Station on Saturday morning Vaccine Blitz The Victorian government has doubled successful vaccine blitzkrieg to accelerate federal vaccine deployments and is expanding to include hard-working paramedics. By providing priority access to vaccinations, as more than 10,000 vaccines have been provided to elderly care and disabled employees in Victoria through dedicated vaccination lanes since the beginning of the blitzkrieg. Clearly, front-line healthcare professionals are now able to get vaccinated more quickly. The Victorian government has now extended the blitz of elderly care and disability workforce until Monday, June 7, making it easier for more Victorians, especially private elderly caregivers, to work in high-risk environments. Allows vaccination. The Australian epidemic shows how fast the coronavirus spreads in these delicate environments. Importantly, from Wednesday, June 9th to Sunday, June 13th, ambulance Victoria staff will also be given priority access. Ambulance Victoria staff are often involved in the transportation of potential COVID patients and spend time in the emergency department. Prompt vaccination helps keep your community safe. Staff are eligible for either Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines, depending on their age. Preferred access is guaranteed by active queue management. Vaccination centers participating in the ambulance Victoria Electric Shock will be confirmed shortly. Ambulance Victoria, Elderly Care and Healthcare Workers with Disabilities are already eligible for vaccination at their state bases and can continue to participate at any time during business hours. Priority access allows you to get vaccinated quickly during peak hours without the need to book in advance. Health Minister Martin Foley said: Hard-working ambulances dealing with some of the most ill Victorians Victorian staff can help protect not only the most vulnerable, but also them. “

