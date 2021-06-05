CDC reports increased hospitalization for teenage coronavirus in April, encouraging young people to vaccinate





According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, teenage coronavirus hospitalizations increased in March and April, requiring nearly one-third of patients to be admitted to the ICU. Report released on Friday. “We are deeply concerned about the number of adolescents in the hospital and saddened by the number of adolescents in need of intensive care unit and ventilator treatment,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, in a statement. T. Hospitalization rates for teenage coronavirus peaked at 2.1 per 100,000 in early January of this year and dropped to 0.6 in mid-March. According to the CDC, the rate then surged to 1.3 in April. Of the 204 hospitalized teens evaluated, nearly one-third were admitted to the intensive care unit and 10 teens needed a ventilator. No one died. “Most of this suffering can be prevented,” Walensky said. “Until the vaccination is complete, young people continue to wear masks and, when others are not vaccinated, need to take precautions to protect themselves and their families, friends and communities. there is.” According to the report, the hospitalization rate for teens aged 12 to 17 was lower than that for adults, but higher than that for children aged 5 to 11. Read the report “Increased hospitalization rates for adolescents, especially the circulation of infectious SARS-CoV-2 variants, increased children returning to school and other indoor activities, changes in physical distance, wearing masks,” Please. Warensky advised his parents to talk to their teens about coronavirus vaccination and get vaccinated. Children over the age of 12 are currently eligible for coronavirus vaccination with Pfizer Shot. Vaccines are well-developed in the United States, with more than half of the population receiving at least one vaccination, while COVID-19 remains in jeopardy in other countries. Dr. William Moss, Executive Director of the Johns Hopkins University International Vaccine Access Center, said that 85% of the vaccine doses given worldwide are given in middle-income to high-income countries and are low-income. He said that only about 0.3% of the dose was given in the country. “This is a US government priority and must be a world leader’s priority,” Moss said in a virtual briefing on Friday. The United States has promised 80 million doses abroad, but the world needs billions of doses to fend off a pandemic, Moss said. Low vaccination rates in other parts of the world are affecting the United States. “The worst-case scenario is that there are strains or variants of concern that have evolved in other parts of the world due to ongoing transmission and then imported into the United States, where our immunity is less protected.” Said Moss .. In such a worst-case scenario, Americans can begin to see an increase in infection, further emphasizing the need to block infection in all countries to avoid mutants.

