‘First deadly second wave variant seen in December’ | Mumbai News







This was revealed by one of India’s leading scientists.

Despite the 18 months since the pandemic occurred, little is known about whether the SARS-CoV-2 virus can make predictions about its ability to cause new mutations and havoc. not.

Since February, B.1.617 has spread rapidly, with daily 5-digit cases reported by Mumbai and Delhi. “Looking back, the first sequence that turned out to be B.1.617 was available in December 2020, when cases were declining. In March (sequenced in February after the January epidemic). Identified as the cause of concern (from the sample), which is based on the proliferation of cases and the presence of mutations found in other annoying variants. ”

In December, Delta emerged as a variant that could infect vaccinated people by any scientist in the country or the world (because the sequence is open source and shared in real time by most scientists) I couldn’t predict it.

“The emergence of deltas only proves that the virus needs to be scrutinized. We need to study biology. Before planning a third wave or looking for other variants, deltas We need to understand why we made it more contagious. ”

On Friday, a preprint study by scientists at the Institute of the INSA COG Consortium in India said, “The surge in SARS-CoV2 infections in Delhi is best explained by the introduction of the new highly infectious VOC, B.1.617.2. Avoidance properties; Inadequate neutralizing immunity despite high serum positivity; Social behavior that promotes infection. ”

In January, the “British variant” B.1.1.7 was considered to be the most common variant in circulation in Delhi. “This was followed by the seeding of B.1.617 VOC, which is also highly contagious, with the rapid expansion of the B.1.617.2 subline outpacing all other lines. This unprecedented increase in cases occurred against the backdrop of high seroprevalence, “the study states.

Dr. Agrawal said there is currently no technology to determine which mutation or variant triggers a new wave. “Analysis and genome sequencing can only be done so far. Sequencing doesn’t understand what the emergence of new variants means. We can only link it to an outbreak later. In that sense, we It’s always out of date, so we need to learn more about viruses so that we can better sequence and predict better, “he added.

Scientists say there is a need to develop more tests, plan more sequencing, and adopt promising new technologies, including low-cost CRISPR diagnostics in resource-constrained areas. ..

Dr. Nerges Mistry of the Mumbai-based Foundation for Medical Research, who sequences variants for B.1.617, said there was an urgent need to scale up genomic sequencing. “To stay ahead, we need to identify clusters and monitor vulnerable patients (where Covid may stay longer and manipulate mutations),” she said.

Dr. Kayzad Nilgiriwala states that the sequencing is low in India compared to European countries such as the United Kingdom and Denmark, which sequence about 5% of positive samples. Mumbai: B.1.617 , The most infectious Subspecies of SARS-CoV-2 At present, it was first recognized in India in December 2020. This was reported by Marasyer at least three to four months before the worst Covid-19 outbreak in the world to date.This was revealed by one of India’s leading scientists. Dr. Anurag Agrawar , Director of IGIB, stated in two research treatises over the last two days. B.1.617 was initially called an Indian variant until the World Health Organization promoted an unbiased nomenclature, and its variants 1 and 2 were named as follows: Kappa and Delta ,Respectively.Despite the 18 months since the pandemic occurred, little is known about whether the SARS-CoV-2 virus can make predictions about its ability to cause new mutations and havoc. not.Since February, B.1.617 has spread rapidly, with daily 5-digit cases reported by Mumbai and Delhi. “Looking back, the first sequence that turned out to be B.1.617 was available in December 2020, when cases were declining. In March (sequenced in February after the January epidemic). Identified as the cause of concern (from the sample), which is based on the proliferation of cases and the presence of mutations found in other annoying variants. ”In December, Delta emerged as a variant that could infect vaccinated people by any scientist in the country or the world (because the sequence is open source and shared in real time by most scientists) I couldn’t predict it.“The emergence of deltas only proves that the virus needs to be scrutinized. We need to study biology. Before planning a third wave or looking for other variants, deltas We need to understand why we made it more contagious. ”On Friday, a preprint study by scientists at the Institute of the INSA COG Consortium in India said, “The surge in SARS-CoV2 infections in Delhi is best explained by the introduction of the new highly infectious VOC, B.1.617.2. Avoidance properties; Inadequate neutralizing immunity despite high serum positivity; Social behavior that promotes infection. ”In January, the “British variant” B.1.1.7 was considered to be the most common variant in circulation in Delhi. “This was followed by the seeding of B.1.617 VOC, which is also highly contagious, with the rapid expansion of the B.1.617.2 subline outpacing all other lines. This unprecedented increase in cases occurred against the backdrop of high seroprevalence, “the study states.Dr. Agrawal said there is currently no technology to determine which mutation or variant triggers a new wave. “Analysis and genome sequencing can only be done so far. Sequencing doesn’t understand what the emergence of new variants means. We can only link it to an outbreak later. In that sense, we It’s always out of date, so we need to learn more about viruses so that we can better sequence and predict better, “he added.Scientists say there is a need to develop more tests, plan more sequencing, and adopt promising new technologies, including low-cost CRISPR diagnostics in resource-constrained areas. ..Dr. Nerges Mistry of the Mumbai-based Foundation for Medical Research, who sequences variants for B.1.617, said there was an urgent need to scale up genomic sequencing. “To stay ahead, we need to identify clusters and monitor vulnerable patients (where Covid may stay longer and manipulate mutations),” she said.Dr. Kayzad Nilgiriwala states that the sequencing is low in India compared to European countries such as the United Kingdom and Denmark, which sequence about 5% of positive samples.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos