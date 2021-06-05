HD Kumaraswamy about foot-and-mouth disease epidemic in Karnataka





HD Kumaraswamy warned that the disease could be fatal to cattle (file) Bangalore: Former Prime Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy, expressed concern on Saturday about the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) among cattle in the state, and the ruling BJP government is working to address the situation. Condemned the lack. “The current outbreak of cattle foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in the state is a concern for the agricultural community, and media reports say Ramanagara is one of them,” Kumaraswamy said on Twitter. In the area where this viral disease has been reported. He warned that the disease is fatal to cattle and can also reduce milk yields. Dairy farmers are already severe due to lower milk procurement prices and higher cow feed prices, Kumaraswamy said. I pointed out that it is in a situation. In a series of tweets, “Foot-and-mouth disease is a serious illness that can be fatal to cattle. It can also reduce milk yield and fertility and cause chronic health problems in cattle. Poor farmers Financial deterioration A dairy farmer is already in a difficult situation due to falling milk procurement prices and soaring cattle feed prices, and a deficit venture that may worsen dairy farming due to the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease. “ He claimed that there was a shortage of vaccines against FMD infection and called on the government to address the issue as soon as possible. “Farmers rely heavily on livestock, and if preventive measures are not taken immediately, the entire rural economy can be disrupted. Farmers are also deficient in FMD vaccines in private medical stores. I am worried that the government should take immediate action. Measures to secure the supply of vaccines, “said Kumaraswamy. He accused the BJP government of not showing enthusiasm and commitment to responding to FMD infections. The former Prime Minister said, “The BJP government, which has shown enthusiasm for the realization of the law prohibiting cattle killing, does not seem to have shown such enthusiasm and commitment to respond to foot-and-mouth disease. Where is the Minister of Livestock? About foot-and-mouth disease? Dairy farmers have foot-and-mouth disease. Fear of the epidemic, but he hasn’t responded yet. ”

