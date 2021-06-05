Health
Tick safety is important at this time
One of the realities of a warm climate is the activity of ticks. Ohio has several types of mites that can carry the disease.
The American dog tick is a vector of Rocky Mountain spotted fever and is the most common tick in Ohio. Black-footed mites, also known as deer ticks, are endemic in the area and can carry several diseases, including Lyme disease, which can have catastrophic, long-term health consequences. Ticks are less common in the area, but they can also carry some diseases.
There are two other new Ohio ticks that can be problematic for livestock, pets, and humans. Haemaphysalis longicornis and Haemaphysalis longicornis. Chestnut mites are less common, but unlike other species, they settle in homes and kennels.
All adult ticks have distinctive markings, but larvae and larvae are tan to light brown, making it difficult to distinguish at these stages. All species are round to oval. In the early life stages, they are very small (think poppy fruit size).
Ticks cannot run or fly, but they attach to people and pets during the exploration process. They climb grass and other plants, grab them on their hind legs and wait for their host. When an unprotected target passes by, the tick gets caught in its forefoot and climbs up to look for bare skin.
Due to the prevalence of mites in this area, a multifaceted approach is needed to avoid the problem of mites.
Prevention
Wear long-sleeved shirts and shirt-tucked pants when crossing tick habitats. If possible, wear boots and push the legs of the pants into the boots. Open-toed shoes and sandals should be avoided. Light-colored clothing makes it easier to find and remove ticks. Avoid walking in tall grassy areas. If possible, walk in the middle of the mowed road to avoid brushing vegetation where mites may be lurking. If possible, plan your activities during the driest hours of the day.
Repellent
Most 20-30% DEET repellents applied to clothing and skin suppress mites for several hours. For more information on repellents, see Mosquito and Tick Repellents. https://extension.arizona.edu/sites/extension.arizona.edu/files/pubs/az1761-2018.pdf..
Permethrin products can be used to treat clothing and gear, but should not be used directly on the skin.
Inspection
Check yourself, your child, and your pet’s ticks as soon as possible after spending time in a suspected tick-dwelling area. The sooner you remove it, the less likely you are to have a problem.
Landscape correction
The preferred habitat for mites varies from species to species, but tall grasslands are generally the main environment for mites. It is important to mow the lawn in the garden. Remove brushes, debris, or other substances that may be inhabited by tick-carrying mammals. Place the playset in a sunny place. Do your best to keep the deer out of the garden. Eliminate invading species such as barberry that can form tick microhabitats.
Pets
It is important to include them in your tick safety plan, as mites can infect dogs (including cats) as many diseases as humans. Use veterinarian-approved tick prevention treatments, keep your pet on the lead during a walk, stay on the sidewalk if possible, and check for ticks after walking or visiting natural areas.
Removal of mites
Use tweezers to grab the tick as close as possible to it is embedded in the skin. Pull out firmly without crushing or twisting the ticks. To prevent secondary infections, clean the affected area, wash your hands and apply an antibiotic ointment or cream. Store the ticks for your ID in a small jar of alcohol or a plastic bag. The county extension office can identify ticks, but it is important to call in advance to make a reservation.
For more information on ticks and their management, see ticks and tick diseases. https://ohioline.osu.edu/factsheet/HYG-2073..
The Summit County Master Gardener Hotline (234-226-6639) will open on June 15th. The hotline time is from 9am to noon on Tuesday.
Jacqueline Kowalski is the Ohio State University Summit County Agriculture and Natural Resources Expansion Education Officer. For local food, food production, or other garden-related questions, please contact her at [email protected] or 234-226-6633.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]