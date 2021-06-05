Tick ​​safety is important at this time

One of the realities of a warm climate is the activity of ticks. Ohio has several types of mites that can carry the disease.

The American dog tick is a vector of Rocky Mountain spotted fever and is the most common tick in Ohio. Black-footed mites, also known as deer ticks, are endemic in the area and can carry several diseases, including Lyme disease, which can have catastrophic, long-term health consequences. Ticks are less common in the area, but they can also carry some diseases.

There are two other new Ohio ticks that can be problematic for livestock, pets, and humans. Haemaphysalis longicornis and Haemaphysalis longicornis. Chestnut mites are less common, but unlike other species, they settle in homes and kennels.

All adult ticks have distinctive markings, but larvae and larvae are tan to light brown, making it difficult to distinguish at these stages. All species are round to oval. In the early life stages, they are very small (think poppy fruit size).

Ticks cannot run or fly, but they attach to people and pets during the exploration process. They climb grass and other plants, grab them on their hind legs and wait for their host. When an unprotected target passes by, the tick gets caught in its forefoot and climbs up to look for bare skin.

Due to the prevalence of mites in this area, a multifaceted approach is needed to avoid the problem of mites.

Prevention

Wear long-sleeved shirts and shirt-tucked pants when crossing tick habitats. If possible, wear boots and push the legs of the pants into the boots. Open-toed shoes and sandals should be avoided. Light-colored clothing makes it easier to find and remove ticks. Avoid walking in tall grassy areas. If possible, walk in the middle of the mowed road to avoid brushing vegetation where mites may be lurking. If possible, plan your activities during the driest hours of the day.

Repellent

Most 20-30% DEET repellents applied to clothing and skin suppress mites for several hours. For more information on repellents, see Mosquito and Tick Repellents. https://extension.arizona.edu/sites/extension.arizona.edu/files/pubs/az1761-2018.pdf..

Permethrin products can be used to treat clothing and gear, but should not be used directly on the skin.

Inspection

Check yourself, your child, and your pet’s ticks as soon as possible after spending time in a suspected tick-dwelling area. The sooner you remove it, the less likely you are to have a problem.

Landscape correction

The preferred habitat for mites varies from species to species, but tall grasslands are generally the main environment for mites. It is important to mow the lawn in the garden. Remove brushes, debris, or other substances that may be inhabited by tick-carrying mammals. Place the playset in a sunny place. Do your best to keep the deer out of the garden. Eliminate invading species such as barberry that can form tick microhabitats.

Pets

It is important to include them in your tick safety plan, as mites can infect dogs (including cats) as many diseases as humans. Use veterinarian-approved tick prevention treatments, keep your pet on the lead during a walk, stay on the sidewalk if possible, and check for ticks after walking or visiting natural areas.

Removal of mites

Use tweezers to grab the tick as close as possible to it is embedded in the skin. Pull out firmly without crushing or twisting the ticks. To prevent secondary infections, clean the affected area, wash your hands and apply an antibiotic ointment or cream. Store the ticks for your ID in a small jar of alcohol or a plastic bag. The county extension office can identify ticks, but it is important to call in advance to make a reservation.

For more information on ticks and their management, see ticks and tick diseases. https://ohioline.osu.edu/factsheet/HYG-2073..

The Summit County Master Gardener Hotline (234-226-6639) will open on June 15th. The hotline time is from 9am to noon on Tuesday.

Jacqueline Kowalski is the Ohio State University Summit County Agriculture and Natural Resources Expansion Education Officer. For local food, food production, or other garden-related questions, please contact her at [email protected] or 234-226-6633.