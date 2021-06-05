William Valenti AIDS Epidemic 40 Years Archive Trillium Health

Editor’s Note: This story by Patti Singer was originally published in 2016. 40th anniversary of the first incident It is now a historic version of the CDC and is linked to HIV / AIDS. Weekly morbidity and mortality reports Released June 5, 1981.

At that time, Dr. William Valenti was an infectious disease specialist at the University of Rochester. He is currently Senior Vice President of Strategic Progress at Trillium Health, Head of Innovation, Co-Founder, and Doctor, he said in a statement on Friday.

“Something about it was awkward-it was a cluster of gay male cases. This was a time when people were barely talked about sexual health and sexually transmitted diseases. Eventually worldwide It’s going to be a pandemic, “Valenti recalls.

“There was no turning back. New patients were constantly flowing. The learning curve was steep. It was very similar to COVID. We were getting new information every day,” said Dr. Valenti. Said.

He hopes that HIV / AIDS will end in his lifetime. “I’m cautiously optimistic about the real cure, a vaccine to prevent it, or a way to get rid of it from the body after early detection and treatment,” Valenti said.

Original story:

There is an article somewhere that changed his life.

One of the 60 or so boxes that Dr. William Valenti had already provided to posterity, or perhaps 10 in his office, had a disease on June 5, 1981, about five gay men. There are reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Infectious diseases that overwhelm the immune system.

“What was first known about HIV and AIDS knew that there was a story to tell from the beginning,” said Valenti, who has provided care for people with the disease since it was first identified. Said.

Valenti said he was paying attention to what he threw, but in his next breath he admitted that he was not paying too much attention to how to store things.

Fortunately, for those who want to know about Rochester’s response to AIDS, Valenti’s papers, cataloged at the Rochester Medical Museum and Archives, are stored at the Rochester Academy of Medicine on East Avenue 1441.

When placed end-to-end, Valenti Collection of Early AIDS Traces Stretch 45 feet. (The catalog of the collection is as follows.. )

“At this stage of my career, what that means to me is that we’ve almost done it,” Valenti stood on a shelf and placed his hands on two boxes. “It feels like this is what it takes to reach the finish line or start talking about the finish line.”

The collection includes presentations and articles written by Valenti, one of the first physicians to treat HIV / AIDS patients in the country. Most of the material dates from 1985 to 1999 and includes magazine articles, International AIDS Society publications, videos, photographs, and medical and pop culture books on illness. Valenti said he didn’t keep a diary, but the collection includes his annotated upcoming books and personal belongings such as letters, speeches and awards.

You may be able to find some documents on Google Search, but the Valenti Collection puts them all in one place. The catalog will be online by the end of the year, but the collection should be viewed directly.

Dr. Steve Schebel, who co-founded the Community Health Network with Valenti in 1989, said, “I think we should appeal to people who have a social conscience and are watching how society reacts to the HIV epidemic. I will.

“As Bill says, there are lessons to be learned,” said Schebel, head of research at Bolego Health, now in Southern California. “It would be a shame if there was no such history … learn lessons early, not later.”

Valenti oversaw the Strong Memorial Hospital infection prevention program when he read the CDC article.

“Suddenly, I was dealing with an exotic or interesting illness, so when HIV developed, it was uncharacterized, nothing was known, and nothing was clear.” “So I’m interested. I started seeing patients after being first explained. “

Valenti said his professional and personal circles have embraced the need to assist in the treatment of individuals accused of illness in other circles.

“As scary as the deadly illness that kills young people can cause considerable disability,” Valenti said. “What we were doing gave people some focus to participate in the reaction.”

Valenti has written a memoir about the first decade of AIDS and will publish it at his own expense in time for World AIDS Day.

“I’m thinking about patients and their families,” he said. “In the old days, everyone seemed to come to meet their moms. Lots, lots of moms. Many early families interrupted their lives.”

He remembered the weeks he attended multiple funerals and the fundraising efforts to help AIDS patients. The Community Health Network saw 76 patients in the first year. Now Trillium Health, it provides primary care to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals.

More:The amazing increase in sexually transmitted diseases has specialists seeking more comprehensive sex education

Valenti’s treatise has been in the AIDS Resource Library at Monroe Community College for several years and has been used by medical professional students. Around 2006, the collection was moved to the Rochester Medical Museum and Archives, a historic repository of Rochester community health, according to collection director and curator Kathleen Briton.

“The best way to explain that is for him to empty the file cabinet,” she said.

Britton arranged the files alphabetically, but left them unattended until Evelyn Bailey visited. Evelyn Bailey records gay history as chair of the Genesee Valley Gay Alliance Project Shoulders to Stand-On.

“I’ve been following Bill Valenti for years to organize his documents and archives,” she said. “When asked who in Rochester has been identified as an AIDS epidemic, it’s Bill. His treatise records history. It’s very thorough, very accurate and accurate.”

Briton applied for and received a $ 3,500 state grant. This allowed her to ask Aime Alscheff to arrange the collection. Valenti was a staff member of the former St. Mary’s Hospital, which certified his collection for archiving by Rochester Regional Health.

“Some of the things that are interesting to me and that help explain to those who weren’t around when the epidemic began was 46-year-old Britton, who was a teenager when AIDS occurred. Said.

Although the collection bears his name, Valenti said these documents represent the work of thousands of people, especially those at the heart of the crisis.

“I’m thinking about patients,” Valenti said. “I learned from each of them. It was a privilege, it really is.”

[email protected]

On September 25th, RCTV and Facebook Live will broadcast a 90-minute program. The show includes a complete recitation of the play “Unfinished Business,” based on Dr. Valenti’s book on the early days of the HIV / AIDS epidemic.