B.1.617 takes root in Canada and competition between vaccines and variants resumes

New coronavirus variants have become established in Canada, and experts reveal the weaknesses of our strategy to prioritize the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and risk resumption in many countries. Opinions are divided on whether or not to do so.

Some people are worried that this is the case, but in Canada’s vaccine supply Rising And some believe that concerns about B.1.617 may be exaggerated as the second dose is accelerating nationwide.

So how much risk do we have from B.1.617, the first variant identified in India, also known as Delta?

It depends on who you ask and the uncertainty in the coming weeks. But there is no doubt that we are in a much better place than it was with B.1.1.7, also known as Alpha, the first confirmed variant in the UK. Hit Canada hard Earlier this year.

In downtown Montreal, people are walking on Thursday as the state prepares for a reopening within a few days. Some experts state that B.1.617 may be at risk of future lockdowns or more. This is the catastrophic fourth wave. (Jean-Claude Tariana / CBC / Radio Canada)

“I take it very seriously,” said Dr. Isaac Bogotti, an infectious disease physician and member of the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force in Ontario.

“As B.1.1.7 saw a few months ago, there are many similarities in how this becomes the dominant variant, so this cannot be ignored. This is meticulous. You need to be careful. ”

However, Bogoch has not lost hope that the pace of vaccine deployment and the protection provided by Shot can avoid potential disasters. 30% valid On the other hand.

New data from Public Health England It has been found that two doses are more effective than one dose for B.1.617, which is not only highly contagious but can also cause more serious illness.

“All of this shows me that the second dose needs to be given more quickly, especially among vulnerable people,” he said.

“But if this is a competition between variants and vaccines, the vaccine will win this round in Canada.”

Prioritizing the first dose may “flatten” in B.1.617

Britain’s resumption strategy is at stake In the fight against the rise in B.1.617 infections, Canada’s decision to delay the second dose by up to four months, primarily among unvaccinated and single-vaccinated people, has given us us. There is growing concern that it could lead to a more vulnerable state.

“This is a major risk to a single-dose strategy,” said Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the Vaccine and Infectious Diseases Organization (Saskatoon).

“The real problem here is to make sure that as many people as possible have immunity because it is highly contagious. This can lead to a failed strategy for delaying the second dose. It’s a place. ”

See | Variants found in India are associated with the resurrection of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom.

The return of COVID-19 in the UK is associated with the first B.1.617 strain found in India, raising concerns that plans to recover from lockdown may be delayed. 1:56

Rasmussen was critical of both the UK and Canada delayed dose approaches due to the lack of specific data to support it, but the move is Provided partial protection to millions of Canadians It helped control the third wave during times of vaccine shortage.

She said that B.1.617 is more contagious, that is, an infected individual can shed more infectious viral particles, require fewer particles to infect other particles, or that. Both are the cause. Currently prioritize a second dose to vulnerable Canadians ..

“If there is a more contagious variant, more people will get it,” she said. “This will eventually make more people sick and more people. Means that will die. “

The reopening of pubs and restaurants in the UK has been a celebration, but currently in this country, B.1.617 is mainly among unvaccinated individuals and single-dose individuals. Fighting the increase. (AP)

Canada lacks the “clear view” of B.1.617

One of the benefits of B.1.1.617 over B.1.617 over B.1.1.617 is that it was easy to screen thanks to the lucky break. S gene disorder This indicates that variants are likely to be present.

But for B.1.617, we’re not so lucky. According to experts, we can be blinded by the rapid increase in cases behind the scenes due to lack of surveillance in Canada.

“We can’t confirm it as we do when we’re screening for B.1.1.7 because we don’t have a quick screening test,” said infectious disease epidemiologist and assistant Professor Ashleigh Tuite. Professor at the Dara Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto.

Tuite has been forced to try to calculate the spread of B.1.617 with “incomplete data”, but “ do not know “Subspecies are spreading in the background in Canada.

“All the signs show that it’s B.1.617, but I don’t have a completely clear view of what’s going on,” she said. The challenge is to understand the scope of the problem and how widespread it is now geographically. ”

Recent COVID-19 cluster in Newfoundland and Labrador It was confirmed that it had grown to at least 60 cases. Caused by B.1.617, Subspecies outbreaks have also been detected BC, Quebec, Alberta, Ontario..

Troy Day, a member of the Ontario Modeling Consensus Table and a mathematician at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, said B.1.617 will overtake B.1.1.7 to become the new dominant stock in Ontario by next month. It says it’s likely.

“The frequency of B.1.617 in Ontario is probably between 15 and 20 percent at this stage,” he said. “There is a suggestion that within the next month or a month and a half, there will probably be an order of 80% across Ontario.

According to Dey, B.1.617 has a more contagious advantage than B.1.1.7, as in Ontario and the United Kingdom, just as the latter had against the original strain of coronavirus. It may be possible to take over in some of the countries that are already occurring. Colombia.

“B.1.617 hasn’t exploded on a large scale at this stage, but it hasn’t diminished,” he said. “Therefore, it seems that there is not yet enough effective vaccination to control the variant.”

Vaccine “significantly different situations”

Concerns about B.1.617, which some experts threaten to endanger the resumption strategy or encourage another lockdown, may be exaggerated, and the current pace of vaccine deployment controls it. It states that it may be enough to do.

“For vaccines, the situation is very different,” said Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti, an infectious disease specialist at Trillium Health Partners in Mississauga.

“I’m not too worried that this will cause confusion, but what I’m worried about is that we’ll continue to go astray in terms of resuming response.”

Concerns about B.1.617, which some experts threaten to jeopardize resumption plans or encourage another lockdown, may be exaggerated, and the current pace of vaccine deployment may exaggerate it. It states that it may be enough to control. (Daryl Dike / Canadian Press)

Chakrabarti said new variants will continue to emerge, and we need to balance the accelerating vaccination rates in Canada both in the first and second doses with concerns about them. It states that there is.

“In the new post-pandemic world, these things will be all the rage, but that doesn’t necessarily mean we need to stop resuming,” he said. “I’m worried that our plans will continue to slow as these problems arise.”

One of the things that Chakrabarti has received less attention in the media and social media is hospitalization and hospitalization, even though a single dose was found to be only about 30% effective against B.1.617. It was still very effective in preventing death.

Rasmussen cannot deny that fully vaccinated people have much better protection against their variants, but the greater threat of B.1.617 in Canada is even a single dose. Say it’s for Canadians who don’t.

“If the vast majority of people in Canada have been vaccinated twice, there is no problem with the spread of the mutant,” she said. “Potentially in the pockets of unvaccinated people. Except”

According to Bogoch, as supply increases, the threat of B.1.617 and other variants will become less and less important for access to vaccines and more important for hesitation and choice.

“People who ultimately choose not to get vaccinated are sadly at increased risk of getting this infection,” he said. “Because this virus doesn’t go anywhere.”

