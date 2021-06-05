Is Pregnancy Safe During COVID-19? Doctor’s Explanation

Of the hundreds of pains COVID-19 has caused us, the pregnancy dilemma is the most unavoidable. If you are facing pregnancy concerns during the period of COVID-19, we support you as Dr. Sudeshna Rey clarified some FAQs and broke some myths related to this. I will.

Ray is an obstetrician and gynecologist who believes that “COVID-19 affects the mind more than the physique.” She talked about common questions during pregnancy. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)Â In the video of SheThePeople. This is all you need to know about the risks and safety of getting pregnant at times like a global pandemic.

How bad is COVID-19’s pregnancy?

Aside from the fact that COVID-19 has been claimed to be fatal by trusted agencies such as WHO and UNICEF, the virus has particularly serious effects on newborns born to pregnant and COVID-positive mothers. Is not given.

The above facts can be confirmed by comparing the mortality rates of other flus, such as the Spanish flu and the H1N1 flu. The mortality rate of pregnant mothers was as high as 27% for the Spanish flu, and the mortality rate was 7% higher for pregnant mothers than for influenza-free mothers.

On the other hand, COVID-19 fortunately increases the chances of maternal death. Only 0.02% -0.2% ..

Are pregnant women more susceptible to COVID than non-pregnant women?

Your pregnancy does not affect antibodies to COVID-19 or make you more vulnerable to infection than non-pregnant women.

A global survey from January 2020 to January 2021 concludes that:

First, when pregnant women become infected with the virus, they tend to get sick, have more severe symptoms, and are in a higher-risk group than non-pregnant women.

Second, hospitalizations for prenatal COVID-19 severity have increased significantly.

Third, when a pregnant mother becomes infected, there is a small risk of fetal death, stillbirth, preterm birth, and maternal depression.

Fourth, and preferably, No increased risk of miscarriage It is due to COVID-19 infection.

Nonetheless, these conclusions from the studies mentioned are the result of a global report that may not adequately reflect Indian data. So far, Indian studies have not noted an increased risk for COVID-positive mothers.

Things to watch out for during pregnancy with COVID-19

As already mentioned, COVID-19 tends to be more detrimental to mental health than our physical health. Therefore, all infected patients, especially COVID-positive mothers, are required not to panic. Most such mothers will recover reliably without the need for complications or powerful medications.

If you are affected by COVID during pregnancy, another thing you need to do is feel free to contact your doctor. In many enrolled cases, proper diet, rest, and hydration are considered sufficient.

Does COVID-19 Affect Fetal Development?

According to previous studies, COVID-19, unlike other viruses such as rubella and chickenpox, has no particular effect on the development of children born to COVID-positive mothers.

At what stage of pregnancy is COVID-19 the most harmful?

In addition to reducing the risk of complications in the first and second trimesters of pregnancy, the third trimester has been shown to increase the likelihood of complications such as fetal death, preterm birth, and maternal illness when infected. I have.

Is it safe to visit a hospital for pregnant mothers during COVID-19?

Even if the hospital is treating cases of COVID infection, it is perfectly safe for the mother to physically visit the doctor at the hospital, given the fact that there is another ward for treatment.

However, healthcare systems around the world follow a mixed protocol of patient consultation and video consultation. At least one visit is required for physical consultation in each of the first and second semesters, and the rest can be done virtually. However, the third semester requires more physical consultation than the virtual one.

Is it a good time to plan your pregnancy?

Socially and logically, this is considered a very ideal time to plan a pregnancy. However, if you have problems with your previous pregnancy, or if you have serious illnesses such as diabetes, extreme blood pressure, or previous preterm birth, it is probably not the best time to plan.

This is because such conditions increase the frequency of doctor visits and visits and increase the likelihood of exposure to the virus.

If my mother is infected with COVID, are there any restrictions during childbirth?

Delivery procedures are not affected by your COVID infection status. If a Caesarean section is assigned, it is for another reason.

COVID restrictions on delivery include restrictions on visitors to patients, even if the patient is not infected with COVID. Only one visitor can take a pregnant mother to the hospital and stay until she is discharged. After childbirth, visitors, including partners and other family members, cannot visit the new mother.

If she is COVID positive, will the new mother be allowed to breastfeed?

Breastfeeding is far more important than the risk of a newborn being infected with COVID-19. If the mother has an active illness, she can choose to breastfeed her newborn, and after a few days she can even wear a mask to breastfeed her child.

Breast milk has been reported to contain antibodies that can actually protect against COVID in newborns.

Can I get vaccinated during pregnancy?

The Government of India and the Ministry of Health have so far Vaccination against COVID-19 During pregnancy. Therefore, although the vaccine has not been proven to be harmful to the mother or foetation, it cannot be vaccinated during pregnancy.

However, there is no limit to its existence. Vaccinated COVID-19 measures during pregnancy planning. You don’t have to postpone your pregnancy or vaccination just because you want to get pregnant.

In addition, if you accidentally discover a pregnancy after vaccination, you do not need to have an abortion at all because the COVID-19 vaccine has not been proven to have harmful effects on your baby.

Watch the full video here.