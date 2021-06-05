Will the SPF 100 work or will it last longer? The dermatologist will answer only once





If you look at the UV index, you can see that the tanning time is taking a considerable amount of time. Now that summer is in full swing (the weather isn’t always the case), it’s imperative to protect your skin whenever you’re outside, no matter how much you dream of a sun-drenched selfie. .. Between sunburn and the risk of future skin cancer, you may (or at least should) seek a strong sunscreen. But before reaching the 100th level Does it work even with a high SPF of about SPF100?Dermatologist Most have a general consensus, but sometimes provide conflicting feedback. Prolonged damage and exposure to UV light have proven to be significant. Increases the risk of developing skin cancerHowever, avoiding the sun from 10 am to 4 pm and not doing recreational outdoor activities such as going to beaches and parks is a way to avoid the harmful rays of the sun together. In the shade in summer. That’s where these high SPF sunscreens come in. However, you don’t want to feel protected when it’s not really protected. According to dermatologists, SPF is not always high to achieve a solid sunscreen. How You apply sunscreen. “SPF 30 already protects the skin from 97% of UVB rays, SPF 50 protects the skin from 98%, and SPF 100 protects the skin from 99%. Therefore, the numbers are really arbitrary.” Dr. Orit MarkovitzA certified dermatologist and founder of OptiSkin tells Elite Daily. The SPF 100 blocks only 2% more rays than the SPF 30, so it still needs to be fully reapplied every two hours, but Dr. Markowitz doesn’t think he needs a higher SPF. Hmm. “Most SPF 100s are chemical sunscreens. Brands use more chemicals to actually reduce their impact on SPF in order to get the SPF 100 label,” continues Dr. Markovitz. Therefore, despite that number, “stronger” sunscreens may be comparable to lower SPFs, and higher SPFs are not exempt from having to be reapplied every two hours. Only products selected by the Elite Daily editorial team are listed. However, if you purchase a product from the links in this article, you may receive a portion of your sales. Instead, Dr. Markowitz A car that applies sunscreen. “Spray sunscreens don’t provide as much protection as lotions … sprays are very thin vehicles and sweat more easily than thick lotions,” she says. Say. In Dr. Markowitz’s opinion, it is far more valuable to choose a rich mineral lotion with SPF 30 than a spray sunscreen with SPF 100. You will also want to be strict about the amount of sunscreen you apply at one time. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, people usually apply one-quarter to half the amount of sunscreen that humans actually need.The average adult is actually Apply enough sunscreen to your body Fill the shot glass. Also, be careful not to forget the parts that are often overlooked, such as the back of the hand, the back of the ear, the back of the foot, and the lips. Overall, the best sunscreens available offer a wide range of UVA and UVB protection and are for active daily use. Don’t worry about the highs and lows of SPF, choose a thicker formula, apply generously, and consider reapplying consistently.

