Uncontrolled diabetes, steroid abuse that causes black mold





Cases of black mold and mucormycosis are spreading throughout India as a result of the second wave of the pandemic of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19), after the first wave of the pandemic last year. As it happened, this time the situation is more serious, spreads faster and infects more people. In fact, more than 20,000 cases have been reported across India. Currently, in a multicenter study based on the first evidence of mucor disease (black mold) in India, doctors at the Graduate Institute of Medical Education (PGIMER) at the University of Chandigarh said on Saturday that the major potential behind the outbreak Factors The cause of this health crisis is uncontrolled diabetes and improper use of steroids. However, they were unable to study the role of the Covid-19 virus in causing immune disorders that lead to zygomycosis. Appearance of Zygomycosiss is not new during the second wave. This fungal infection also occurred during the first wave of the 2020 pandemic, which has been pointed out by doctors at many major laboratories in the country. All of them wanted to know the reason behind the outbreak of this infection. Therefore, the MucoCovi study was conducted at 16 centers led by PGIMER physicians. The research results are Emerging Infectious Diseases Journal.. Outbreak of COVID-19 and mucormycosis In the MucoCovi network survey, 16 medical centers provided detailed information on proven cases of mucormycosis with or without COVID-19 infection from September 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020. The researchers found that the prevalence of COVID-19-related mucormycosis was 0.27% in ward-controlled patients and 1.6% in ICU-controlled patients.

They also noticed a 2.1-fold increase in mucormycosis cases in India in 2020 compared to 2019. Pandemic..

Mortality from zygomycosis is much higher than COVID-19 infection.

Early diagnosis and rapid management are the keys to saving patients. Important observations by experts During the course of the study, researchers also noticed other things about this infection. One thing that stood out was that, as the data show, a significant number of patients were delayed in arriving at the hospital after the disease had progressed to the brain. Here are some other notes. On average, the diagnosis of COVID-19-related mucormycosis was made 18 days after Covid-19 infection.

The most common site of infection was found to be the nose with ocular lesions (58% of cases).

This was followed by a nose (27%) with eye and brain lesions, followed by a lung infection (9%).

In addition, facial pain, stuffy nose, secretions; toothache and loose teeth were first seen in many cases. Diabetes may make COVID-19 patients more susceptible to mucormycosis Comparing cases of mucormycosis associated with COVID-19 with cases of mucormycosis without Covid-19 (ie, non-CAM), experts Diabetes Diabetes mellitus was the most common underlying disorder in both groups. In patients with COVID-19-related mucormycosis, newly discovered diabetes mellitus was more frequent than in cases of non-COVID-19-related mucormycosis (20.9% vs. 10%). This suggests the direct role of the new coronavirus in the cause or exacerbation of diabetes, which can make these patients more susceptible to zygomycosis. In fact, patients with diabetic ketoacidosis developed COVID-19-related mucormycosis early, less than eight days after Covid-19. On the other hand, most patients who developed COVID-19-related mucormycosis received steroid treatment. Steroid abuse is another cause of mucormycosis associated with COVID-19. Researchers also found that inappropriate use of steroids (63.3%), that is, use in patients with very high doses or no need for it, led to the development of late-stage mucormycosis associated with COVID-19, or Covid. We found that it was related to the fact that more than 8 days had passed. -19 Diagnosis. Some people are at greater risk The overall mortality rate from this fungal infection (both COVID-19-related mucormycosis and non-COVID-19-related mucormycosis) was 38.3% at 6 weeks and 45.7% at 12 weeks. Experts also found that patients under the age of 54, patients with brain or lung lesions, and patients forced to enter the ICU were at increased risk of death. (With input from IANS) Published: June 5, 2021 18:18



