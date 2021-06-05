Obesity may increase the risk of long-term COVID-19 complications.This is according to a study by the Cleveland Clinic





Obesity may increase the risk of long-term COVID-19 complications. A study at the Cleveland Clinic said: Photo credit: pixabay Main highlights Individuals with a body mass index (BMI) greater than 25 are considered overweight. People with a body mass index (BMI) greater than 30 are considered obese. According to the Word Health Organization, as of 2016, about 650 million people were obese. The World Health Organization has declared obesity an epidemic and has addressed the need for its containment and management. According to a UN report, India’s malnourished population fell from 21.7% in 2004-06 to 14% in 2017-19. However, there is also an increase in adult obesity, increasing from 25.2 million in 2012 to 34.3 million in 2016 and from 3.1% to 3.9%. Several studies have also investigated the adverse effects of obesity on the body, including the risk of developing health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, bone problems, and mental health problems. Obese people are also at higher risk of developing COVID-19 infection than non-obese people. Obesity and Risk of Long-Term COVID-19 Complications-What Does This Study Say? According to a study published in Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism “Relationship between obesity and acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC)”, Obesity has been found to increase the risk of long-term COVID-19 complications. The study was conducted at Cleveland Clinic in 2,839 patients who recovered from COVID-19 infection without the need for hospitalization in the intensive care unit. “As far as we know, this current study is a long-term complication of patients with moderate to severe obesity,” said Ali Aminian, director of the Cleveland Clinic’s Institute for Obesity Metabolism and lead researcher. For the first time, it suggests an increased risk of developing the disease. COVID-19 beyond the acute phase Bartolome Burgera, director and collaborator of the Cleveland Clinic’s Institute for Endocrine Metabolism, said, “Observations in this study are explained by the underlying mechanisms that work in obese patients such as hyperinflammation and immune dysfunction. May be possible, and comorbidities. ” “These conditions can lead to poor acute outcomes of COVID-19 in obese patients and can lead to an increased risk of long-term complications of COVID-19 in this patient population.” He added. Obesity-what can you do? Obesity is a preventable condition. In short, with proper effort, you can avoid obesity. There are several ways to do the same, some of which are: Avoid excess sugar and processed foods and eat a healthy and balanced diet. Stay physically and mentally active through yoga, exercise and meditation. Drink enough water throughout the day to keep your body hydrated. Focus on a healthy and lean body, not on your weight goals. Maintain realistic and healthy physical goals regardless of normative standards. Disclaimer: The tips and suggestions contained in this article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or dietitian before starting a fitness program or changing your diet.

