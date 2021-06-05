



share Tweet share share Email Prepare for a child explosion in the United States. According to recent prognosis, the decline in conception rate and population growth recorded in the early stages of the COVID-19 epidemic will be restored. Will a pandemic create a summer baby boom? “We expect big returns soon,” said Dr. Molly Stout, lead author of the report. She works at the University of Michigan Medical von Boytlander Women’s Clinic in Ann Arbor, and the director of Maternity Fetal Medical Stout continued: Using modeling techniques based on Michigan health statistics, her group found that the number of births increased from 4,100 in 2017 to 4,620 in 2020. However, since November 2020 and the spring of 2021, they have declined by nearly 14%. Studies show that this decline is due to the decline in births associated with the epidemic blockade that began in March 2020. According to a report published in JAMA Networks Access on June 3, this modeling method predicts that there will be 10 to 15% more babies in the summer and fall of 2021 than expected. Earlier news articles showed pandemic-related population explosions, but Stout pointed out that they were primarily hypothetical and not statistically based. “What we have proved here is that by modeling concepts within the healthcare system, we can predict the rise and fall of childhood rates associated with major social changes,” said the Michigan Medical Press. In the announcement she said. Significant socio-economic changes, according to Stout, appear to affect reproductive decisions, population growth, and fertility.She is in 1918 Influenza pandemicTake, for example, the global recession of 1929 and the crisis of 2008. “We usually see the impact by simulating fluctuating fertility and mortality statistics,” Stout explained. “By using this approach, we can accurately predict the expected population growth before actual changes.” She knows her ability to predict future birth trends, which helps medical institutions work and need. We believe it will help you develop a good strategy to provide. Researchers believe there are several possible reasons for the decline in births after the March 2020 epidemic. Poverty, lack of childcare costs and other support networks, impacts on women in the workplace, and delays in reproductive and conception care are just a few. According to the previous survey above, 37.3% postponed childbirth due to future financial conditions and 4.3% attempted to become pregnant. As a result, the concomitant effects of these two variables partially neutralize each other, and the fertility rate (Berthillon effect) after 9 months is less severe. In addition to the apparent mortality substitution and stockpiling effects, fertility rates are likely to recover again after the initial decline. However, previous studies of epidemics have suggested that between 1 and 5 years after the epidemic, 0.25 to 2 newborns per death contribute, making fertilization rates more specific. The estimate is unknown. During the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918, a decrease in childbirth resulted in a 1.5-fold increase in fertility and a baby boom a year later. This predicts that the COVID-19 epidemic will have a significant impact on global fertility.







