Theranos is history, but a big blood test breakthrough is coming

Within a few years, a major breakthrough in blood testing technology will enter the market to identify diseases in a fast and cost-effective way using immune system responses and genetic analysis. Painting Alliance | Painting Alliance | Getty Images

One morning in May last year, Taya Fernandez’s mother, Shannon, realized that her 4-year-old daughter was ill and rushed to the nearest emergency department in Manchester, England. The coronavirus struck the British coast a few weeks ago, and emergency physicians initially didn’t know the best way to treat a range of Taya’s symptoms, including abdominal pain and a bright red rash. They gave her antibiotics on suspicion of a bacterial infection, but her condition worsened while her fever soared. For her parents and for everyone, this was the ultimate medical nightmare. Doctors spent days in the dark about the cause of their daughter’s illness. Finally, after further blood tests, doctors said Tayah suffered from an abnormal inflammatory syndrome suspected of being associated with Sars-COV-2. This is just beginning to be seen by pediatric infectious disease specialists. I decided. Young patients in the United Kingdom and the United States arrived in the intensive care unit with symptoms similar to another illness already recognized by a doctor named Kawasaki. However, there was no guarantee that the same treatment as injecting a donor antibody solution into the bloodstream would succeed. In the case of Tayah, an antibody solution known as immunoglobulin saved her parents. However, at about the same time as May last year, a research team at Imperial College London found that this is a new disease different from Kawasaki disease, as a result of a complicated analysis of blood samples taken from patients such as Mr. Taya. I found it. confirmed.

Explore the inside of the immune system’s response to bacteria and viruses

Related breakthroughs in the same laboratory, with a particular focus on the behavior of individual genes, have hit the multi-billion dollar diagnostic department and set a precedent from patients, regulators and the business community during this pandemic process. Not attracted attention. It may be affected by the earthquake. New ways to identify a particular disease from a blood sample rely on the activity of a small set of genes that represent an immune response and the correlation between the particular pathogens that cause the particular disease. -COV-2, pathogen) causes Covid-19. By studying a small number of genes, scientists can quickly identify which pathogens are present in patients, what diseases they have, and how best to treat them. I believe From small research university spin-off companies to industry giants such as: Abbott Laboratories And DanaherCepheid seeks to develop 20 years of research into how our own immune system responds naturally to foreign bodies in the body, including pathogens such as bacteria and viruses. Current technologies, such as Cepheid’s GeneXpert technology, can distinguish different RNAs from different viruses, such as SARS-COV-2 and certain influenza strains, but experts describe our body’s immune system. I will. He states that it is becoming increasingly clear that more things can be done faster. Accurate detection system. Historically, doctors had to rely on the patient’s medical history and symptoms to narrow down the cause of the disease and plan treatment. Currently, molecular-level laboratory tests such as Cepheid technology allow clinicians to identify specific pathogens in nasal mucus, throat swabs, or blood samples. .. However, searching for bacteria and viruses this way can be time consuming, costly, and sometimes ineffective. Certain RNA signatures of a virus can be difficult to detect. Abbott and Cepheid did not respond to requests for comment.

The Imperial College London team is confident that future diagnoses can be made quickly, individually and at the same time in collaboration with several teams around the world, using tabletop tests that complete in minutes. .. To do. While these tests do not explicitly screen for a specific pathogen, scientists and healthcare professionals use indicators that certain genes in the body show how the immune system is already responding to the pathogen. I found that there is. You can observe your own behavior. Detectable. Professor Mike Levin of Imperial College is currently leading an ongoing European Union-funded study called “Diamonds” that focuses on this possibility. In recent years, he and other scientists have shown how the activity observed in our few genes functions as a kind of shorthand of our body’s immune response to pathogens. If only a few thousand specific genes in a blood sample appear to be activated, or vice versa, it indicates that the person is ready to fight a specific pathogen. Maybe so.

We believe this is a completely innovative way to make a medical diagnosis. Professor Mike Levin of Imperial College

Levin et al. This diagnostic approach has already been proven in studies of thousands of patients with fever due to tuberculosis and hundreds of patients with Kawasaki disease. And his Imperial College team’s “Diamond” study is beginning to bear fruit, and pediatric coronavirus-related multisystem inflammation in children like Taya Fernandez, now commonly known as MIS-C. Sexual Syndrome. It may help identify clear immunological markers for diseases such as. When Covid-19 occurred in multiple locations and MIS-C occurred, Levin and his researchers were given an unprecedented opportunity to test this technique for a whole new disease. In the future, these tests should be able to generate multi-class and binary results by relying on large amounts of data and machine learning. This means not only can you see if the pathogen is a bacterium or a virus, or if you have a particular illness, but you can also see which of the many illnesses are afflicting the patient. In short, Levin wants clinicians to be able to assign patients to all major disease classes within an hour by examining the behavior of a relatively small number of genes. “I think this is a completely innovative way to make a medical diagnosis,” Levin said. He hopes that research will provide the basis for new technologies, but he has no financial interest in the business associated with it. Instead of a “step-by-step process” that first eliminates bacterial infections, treats the most common conditions, and conducts further investigations, “this idea first tells if a patient is infected. Blood tests Infectious diseases and groups of infectious diseases leading to individual pathogens. “ Purvesh Khatri, associate professor at Stanford University’s Institute for Immunology, Transplantation and Infection and School of Medicine, said our immune system has evolved over thousands of years to combat pathogens and our bodies. “Until now, there was no technology that could measure a series of genes in a rapid treatment setting,” he said. “But in the last few years, sufficient technology has become available to measure a small number of genes in rapid multiplex point-of-care assays.” Neither the FDA nor European regulators have approved this type of gene-based pathogen detection system, but Khatri, who is helping launch related commercial ventures, says they will be coming soon. “Several products will be on the market in the next 1-2 years.”