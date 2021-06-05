Cases of zygomycosis have doubled in India: CDC Survey: The Tribune India





Naina Mishra Tribune News Agency June 5, Chandigarh The first evidence-based multicenter study of Covid-19-related zygomycosis (CAM) in India from September to December last year showed a double increase in zygomycosis compared to the same period in 2019. Was discovered. The study, conducted at 16 centers in India, including PGIMER and Chandigarh, compared the epidemiology and results of cases of mucormycosis (CAM) associated with coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Under the guidance of a PGIMER doctor, a study was conducted at 16 centers nationwide under the name MucoCovi (Mucormycosis Muco, Covid-19 Covi). The findings were published yesterday in the reputed Emerging Infectious Disease Journal (Journal of CDC, Atlanta, USA) as “A Multicenter Epidemiological Study of Coronavirus Diseases Related to Mucor Disease in India.” Of the 287 patients with mucormycosis, 187 (65.2%) had CAM. The prevalence of CAM in hospitalized COVID-19 patients was 0.27%. Researchers noted a 2.1-fold increase in zygomycosis during the study period compared to September-December 2019. Uncontrolled diabetes mellitus was the most common underlying disorder among CAM and non-CAM patients. The most common underlying illness in both the CAM and non-CAM groups was uncontrolled diabetes mellitus (62.7%). COVID-19 was the only underlying disease in 32.6% of CAM patients. On average, CAM was diagnosed 18 days after Covid-19 infection. The most common site of infection is the nose with eye lesions (58% of cases), followed by the nose with eye and brain lesions (27% of cases), followed by lung infections (9% of cases). ) Turned out to be. This shows a significant number of patients reported late to the hospital after the disease has progressed to the brain. In addition to facial pain, stuffy nose and vaginal discharge. For the first time, toothache and loosening of teeth were seen in many cases. Comparing cases of CAM with zygomycosis (ie, non-CAM) without Covid-19, we found that uncontrolled diabetes mellitus was the most common underlying disease in both groups. Newly detected diabetes mellitus was more frequent in CAM patients than in non-CAM cases (20.9% vs. 10%). This suggests a direct role for COVID-19 in the development or exacerbation of diabetes, and these patients may be predisposed to mucormycosis. In fact, patients with diabetic ketoacidosis developed CAM early in less than 8 days with Covid-19. On the other hand, most patients who later developed CAM were on steroid treatment. Inappropriate use of steroids (63.3%), that is, use in patients with very high doses or no need for it, is associated with the onset of late CAM, that is, more than 8 days after Covid-19 diagnosis I found out that I was doing it. Mortality from zygomycosis (both CAM and non-CAM) was 38.3% at 6 weeks and 45.7% at 12 weeks. Patients aged 54 years and older, patients with brain or lung lesions, and patients forced to enter the ICU were found to be at increased risk of death. According to this study, COVID-19-related hypoxemia and inappropriate single use of glucocorticoids were associated with CAM. “The Covid-19 pandemic has increased zygomycosis in India, in part due to inappropriate use of glucocorticoids. Age, nasopharyngeal brain involvement, and access to the intensive care unit It was associated with increased mortality. The study concluded that continuous antifungal treatment improved the survival rate of mucorsis. Dr. Arunaloke Chakrabarti, Professor and Director of the Faculty of Medical Microbiology, PGIMER, said: Clinicians should see patients recovering from Covid-19 disease, especially those newly or previously diagnosed with diabetes, and clinical symptoms of facial or orbital pain, runny nose with black or blood stains, or loose teeth. It is necessary to be careful about mucor disease in some patients. In addition, inappropriate use of glucocorticoids for the treatment of Covid-19 is an additional risk factor for CAM. Therefore, the treating physician must ensure that the appropriate medications and doses are used in the treatment of Covid-19 patients. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos