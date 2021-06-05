Health
Hundreds of people tested in Kilkeel during a Delta variant outbreak
In Kilkeel Down, hundreds of people are being tested for Covid-19 this weekend after suspected outbreaks of the so-called Indian variant (now known as the Delta variant).
Since the beginning of May, at least 26 cases have been identified throughout Northern Ireland.
This variant is considered to be much more contagious and is considered to be the dominant strain of virus in the United Kingdom.
Kilkeel has the largest fishing fleet in Northern Ireland, with a population of approximately 7,000.
Hundreds of people living in two areas of the town are invited to volunteer for the Covid-19 test.
Health officials are concerned because a small number of likely cases of the Delta subspecies have been detected.
The situation is closely monitored by the Health Authority of the Republic of Ireland. Kilkeel is the southernmost town in Northern Ireland and has heavy cross-border traffic.
With three mobile test centers set up, testers are also calling homes in two areas identified as causing the greatest concern.
All people over the age of 5 living in these areas are required to be tested with or without symptoms.
Dr. Brid Farrell, Deputy Director of the Public Health Service in Northern Ireland, is coordinating the testing program, stressing that cases of Delta variants have not yet been confirmed in the town.
“Until mid-next week, we won’t be able to confirm that in any way, so as a precautionary measure, we decided to conduct targeted case detection in two regions of the Kilkeel region,” she explained.
“We are concerned about the possibility of asymptomatic infection. If cases are actively found, measures such as social isolation can be taken to reduce the risk of people, especially vulnerable people, becoming infected with Covid-19. I will.
“In addition, if we can reduce infections in the community, we will have time to get more people vaccinated.”
Dr. Farrell said the response from people living in the area under test was “very positive.”
A local woman, Julie, told RTÉ News that speculation in the area is that the number of patients with coronavirus infection in the area is skyrocketing as a result of a recent party attended by a large number of teens. There is.
“It’s a real horror that the genie gets out of the bottle. If so, how can we stop it from spreading beyond the Kilkeel?” She said.
“Everyone wants this to be a false alarm and not this new variant.”
This is a pause that could be an increasingly positive Covid-19 situation in Northern Ireland.
Vaccine deployment is well underway, with nearly 75% of the adult population receiving the first vaccination.
Deaths have also declined, with two recorded in the last 18 days, and daily new infections have dropped by double digits.
The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in hospital is the lowest since March last year.
