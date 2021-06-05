The study found no genetic evidence to prove that vitamin D protects against coronavirus.





Earlier studies of the pandemic suggested that vitamin D reduced the risk of infection with COVID-19, but a new study at McGill University found that vitamins act as a protective measure against coronavirus. No evidence has been found. “Vitamin D supplementation as a public health measure to improve outcomes is not supported in this study. Most importantly, our results show that investment in other treatments or preventative measures is COVID-. It suggests that 19 randomized clinical trials should be prioritized, “says the author. To assess the relationship between vitamin D levels and COVID-19 susceptibility and severity, researchers conducted a Mendelian randomized study using genetic variation strongly associated with increased vitamin D levels. .. They examined the genetic variation of 14,134 COVID-19 patients and more than 1.2 million non-diseased individuals in 11 countries. In a study published in PLOS medicineResearchers have found that there is no difference between vitamin D levels and the likelihood of hospitalization or illness among those who develop the disease. Studying the effects of vitamin D Early in the pandemic, many researchers were studying the effects of vitamin D, which plays an important role in the healthy immune system. However, there is still insufficient evidence that supplements can prevent or treat COVID-19 in the general population. Most vitamin D studies are very difficult to interpret because they cannot adjust for known risk factors for serious COVID-19, such as old age and chronic illness. Guillaume Butler Laporte, co-author, doctor, researcher under the supervision of Professor Brent Richards of McGill University “Therefore, the best way to answer the question of vitamin D efficacy is to do randomized trials, which are complex, resource-intensive, and take a long time during a pandemic,” he said. say. Researchers say that Mendel’s randomization could reduce potential bias from these known risk factors and provide a clearer picture of the relationship between vitamin D and COVID-19. I will. However, researchers noted that their research had some important limitations. It does not truly consider patients with vitamin D deficiency, so it remains possible to benefit from taking supplements for COVID-19-related protection and consequences. In addition, this study analyzed only genetic variation from individuals of European descent. Future studies are needed to investigate the relationship between vitamin D and COVID-19 results in other populations, according to researchers. “In the past, Mendel’s randomization consistently predicted the results of large, expensive, and timely vitamin D trials. Here, vitamin D supplementation is COVID-19 in this method. There is no clear evidence that it will have a significant impact on the results, “said Butler-Laporte. Microbiologist and infectious disease expert. Source: Journal reference: Butler Laporte, G., Et al. (2021) Sensitivity and severity of vitamin D and COVID-19 in the COVID-19 Host Genetics Initiative: Mendelian Randomization Study. PLOS Medicine. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pmed.1003605..

