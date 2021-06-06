New York adopts smart thermometer to detect illness at school





And, of course, there are unavoidable privacy concerns. Kinsa emphasizes that all data provided to the city will be aggregated and anonymized. “Personal data is not passed on to anyone but the individual,” Shin said. “They own the data and we insist on this.” Digital privacy experts say these are important safeguards, but they also say that information about children and health is particularly sensitive. Rachele Hendricks-Sturrup, a health policy adviser to the Future of Privacy Forum, a think tank focused on data privacy, said: “It’s very difficult to balance public health benefits and needs with social or social risks. Is important to us. “ For example, even anonymized data Re-recognized in some cases“Even if you’re in the fourth grade of this school in this neighborhood, that could narrow it,” said Hailey Tsukayama, a legislative activist at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital privacy organization. You don’t need many data points to reidentify something. “ The data aggregated by zip code will also be incorporated into the illness signals published by Kinsa. Healthy weather map. The company may share this zip code level information with pharmacies, vaccine distributors and other companies. For example, Clorox I’m using Kinsa data Decide where to target your ad. (Lysol does not have special access to the data, Kinsa says.) Experts said both Kinsa and the city need to be transparent to their families about how data is used, stored and shared, and how long it will be retained. “I’m basically in favor of this,” said Amelia Vance, director of privacy for youth and education at the Future of Privacy Forum. “They need to make sure that this program is well scrutinized and meets the trust of parents that it is safe for their children and their families.” Over the next few months, city officials will closely monitor how well the program is working, Dr. Varma said. How does your family feel about the program? Is there enough uptake to generate useful data? Can they actually detect outbreaks early and delay the spread of the disease? “Our goal is to see if in the real world it has the impact we really want,” said Dr. Varma. “The system may not detect anomalies or anomalies, but the success of the system is to provide people with information that they find useful and to build confidence in taking their children to school. It may have been proven. “

