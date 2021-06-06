Welsh Health Minister, likely Covid’s Third Wave





Wales is likely to be hit by a third wave Coronavirus The Welsh health minister warned that it would be difficult to stop the influx of infectious diseases from England. Eluned Morgan expressed concern about cases of Delta subspecies in the country, with 97 reported, including 35 in Llandudno, Llandudno Junction and Penrhyn Bay. Children at Merthyr Tydfil’s primary school were told to stay home for another week after visiting the teacher’s training day and before a positive test for the variant for half a year. “It’s likely a third wave. It will be difficult to stop the influx from England. The question is how big this wave will be,” Morgan told BBC Radio Cymru. “We are concerned that the spread of the virus is very high in the Delta variant, so the latest release is divided into two parts. Recommended “We allowed three households to gather outdoors, but more data are clear about the fact that this variant has not spread throughout society and how it affects our hospitals. I’ll be waiting for a few weeks. “ Matt Hancock said on Sunday that the Delta type, with 12,431 confirmed infections in the United Kingdom, is 40% more contagious than existing strains. However, the Secretary of Health said he was confident that two doses of the vaccine could provide the same protection for the delta mutant as it would for the other mutants. “Therefore, the good news is that the vaccine still works just as effectively,” he told Sky News. According to the Wales Public Health Service, about 70% of people in Wales are vaccinated against the first new coronavirus infection, and about 40% are fully vaccinated. Anyone over the age of 18 in Wales can book a vaccine, and Ms. Morgan said an additional 300,000 people could get a jab in the next two weeks. Mark Drakeford, Wales’ first minister, urged people to book jabs. “In Wales, it’s never too late to offer vaccination,” he told BBC Radio Wales. “If anyone has ever missed a vaccination or has not decided to get vaccinated, to make sure they are protected and to support the country’s great efforts. You can move forward. “ Asked about the possibility of a local blockade, Drakeford said, “We have always been open to taking action locally when needed. “We are currently taking local action in Conwy, where mobile testing facilities are available, and we are calling on the locals to take advantage of it. If more local action is needed Don’t hesitate, if they are advised to be necessary and effective. “ Wales recorded 92 cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday, bringing the total to 213,091 since the pandemic began. No deaths from coronavirus have been reported in the country for the last 10 days.

