The FDA Approves Obesity Drugs That Help People Lose 15% Weight





Regulators on Friday said a new version of a popular diabetes drug could be marketed as a weight loss drug in the United States The Food and Drug Administration has approved Wegovy, a high-dose version of Novo Nordisk’s diabetes drug semaglutide. In a company-funded study, participants who took Wegovy lost an average of 15% and about 34 pounds (15.3 kilograms). Participants lost weight steadily for 16 months before reaching a plateau. In the comparison group that took dummy shots, the average weight loss was about 2.5%, or less than 6 pounds. “Existing drugs probably give you 5% to 10% weight loss, but sometimes they don’t,” said Dr. Harold Bayes, director of medicine at the Louisville Center for Metabolism and Atherosclerosis. I will. Bayes, who is also the Chief Scientific Officer of the Obesity Medical Association, helped research Wegovy and other obesity and diabetes treatments. Children’s tax credits: How to choose one big payment instead of a monthly check

In the United States, more than 100 million adults (about 1 in 3) are obese. Losing 5% of weight can provide health benefits such as improved energy, blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels, but it cannot satisfy patients who are focused on weight loss, Bayes said. Mr. says. According to Bayes, Wegovy looks much safer than previous “burning” obesity treatments over safety issues. The most common side effects of Wegovy were nausea, diarrhea and vomiting. They usually subsided, but about 5% of study participants stopped taking them. The FDA said the drug should not be given to people at risk for some cancers because of the potential risk of certain thyroid tumors. Patients inject Wegovy (pronounced wee-GOH’-vee) under the skin every week. Like any weight loss drug, use it with other steps such as exercising, eating a healthy diet, and keeping a diet diary. Novo Nordisk sells two semaglutide versions for controlling blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes. Daily tablets called Rybelsus and Ozempic that patients inject weekly. The Danish company hasn’t disclosed the list price of Wegovy, but Ozempic usually costs more than $ 850 a month without insurance. Wegovy is based on the tendency of relatively new diabetics manufacturers to test them to treat other conditions commonly found in diabetics. For example, the popular diabetes medications Jardiance and Novo Nordisk’s Victoza have been approved to reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, and death in heart disease patients. Last letter sent before the disappearance of Amelia Earhart discovered by a California man

Phylander Pannell, 49, from Largo, Maryland, participated in a patient study after losing weight and then returning. She received Wegovy and exercised several times a week, losing 65 pounds in 16 months. “I have less appetite and a faster feeling of fullness,” says Pannell. “It led me on the right path.” Shortly after she finished her study and stopped taking Wegovy, her weight returned to about half. Since then, she lost much of it, started an exercise class, and bought exercise equipment at home. She is considering returning to Wegovy after being approved. Wegovy is a synthetic version of the gastrointestinal hormone that suppresses appetite. Dr. Robert Kushner, a member of Novo Nordisk’s Medical Advisory Board and head of the Northwestern Medicine Lifestyle Medison Center, says this is a new strategy for treating obesity. Novo Nordisk is also developing a pill version that will begin a final patient study later this year.



