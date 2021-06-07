New Covid-19 variant poses risk to Telangana





Experts say the continuous circulation of the coronavirus, the threat of emerging variants, creates possibilities.

Hyderabad: Telangana, like other Indian states, is addressing the second wave of gradually retreating Covid infections, due to the continued circulation of coronavirus and the threat of more contagious emerging variants. Next month we have the potential to face the third Covid wave in the world. Europe and the United Kingdom have already experienced the early stages of the third wave due to the alpha and beta versions of SARS-CoV-2, and high-ranking public health officials here say the scale and timing of the impact is too early. Nonetheless, I agree with a similar wave, predicting that it could become a reality nationwide. Against the backdrop of the constant circulation of the virus and the possibility of a third wave of Covid infections due to new mutations, the Terrangana people “relaxed vigilance” in the same mistake that led to the current second largest Covid Can’t afford to give in There was a wave of infection in March, April and June, officials said. The vast majority of epidemiologists, virologists and public health professionals have clearly predicted a third wave of Covid infection in Telangana as well. However, virologists say that the intensity and magnitude of the third wave that can occur depends on several conditions, such as the amount of vaccination, the resulting herd immunity at the community level, and Covid’s proper behavior in parts of the population. I also agree to depend. How new variants and mutations of concern will behave in the coming months. By the time the third wave is likely to occur, the majority of the population, including the elderly and high-risk people, may have already received the Covid vaccine, ensuring that the effects of such waves are reduced. can do. However, at the same time, experts also point out that the mutation may create new variants that may escape the immunity provided by the new coronavirus vaccine. As long as the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to spread, it will continue to replicate and mutate, and public health experts warn that new variants will emerge. “It is advisable to prepare in advance for subsequent waves of new Covid infections and take public health measures accordingly. That is why the state government has added more oxygen lines and more. We have begun investing in medical infrastructure, including building diagnostic facilities and vaccination of people at high risk above all else, “said a senior official familiar with the matter. Dr. VK Saraswat, a member of NITI Aayog and a prominent scientist, said in a recent conversation with the press that a third wave could hit India in September and October. .. Now you can get a handpicked story Telangana today on telegram every day. Click the link to subscribe. Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page And twitter ..







