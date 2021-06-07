Studies show that vegan children grow shorter, weaker, but have a healthy mind





Studies have shown that children raised on a vegan diet may have a healthier heart and less body fat than omnivores, but have shorter growth periods and weaker bones.

Researchers at the UCL Great Ormond Street Institute for Pediatric Health and the Children’s Memorial Health Institute in Warsaw, Poland, recently conducted a study investigating “the dangers of vegan diets in infants.” From 2014 to 2016, we focused on 187 healthy children between the ages of 5 and 10. Of these, 63 were vegetarian, 52 were vegan, and 72 were omnivores. The data were summarized for vegetarian or vegan children’s growth, body composition, cardiovascular risk, and micronutrient status. Next, we compared it with a group of children who eat meat in their diet. Relation: Begamma baby controversial video Research results of children raised on a vegan diet Those who ate a plant-based diet (vegetarian) were on average 3 cm shorter than those who ate meat. The study also found that vegan children were 4-6% less bone mineral and more than three times more likely to be deficient in vitamin B12 than omnivores. At the same time, levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), an unhealthy form of cholesterol, were reduced by 25%, and levels of body fat were also reduced. “We found that vegans have higher nutrient intakes, which indicates that they are a” untreated “type of plant-based diet. This leads to a reduction in body fat and an improved cardiovascular risk profile, “said Dr. Małgorzata Desmond, co-author of the study. In a press release. Relation: What you need to know before starting a vegan diet “On the other hand, low intakes of protein, calcium, vitamins B12 and D may result in low levels of bone minerals and serum vitamins.” UCL professor Jonathan Wells, who led the study, said people are increasingly attracted to plant-based diets for several reasons, including promoting animal welfare and reducing environmental impact. “Sure, the global shift to a plant-based diet is recognized as important to prevent climate collapse, and we strongly support this effort,” he said. “We also know that previous studies of the health effects of these diets on children have been limited primarily to height and weight assessments and have been conducted exclusively on vegetarian children. Our study provides substantial insights into the health consequences of children after a vegetarian and vegan diet. Relation: Where do vegans get protein? Vegan diet warnings for kids The study published in Journal of The American Journal of Clinical NutritionAlso, 63 children on a vegetarian diet had a lower risk of undernourishment compared to omnivorous animals, but had poorer cardiovascular profile health. “We were initially surprised by the poor cardiovascular health of vegetarian children, but their dietary data show that they are eating a relatively processed type of plant-based diet. And the fiber and sugar aren’t as healthy as vegans, “explained UCL and Desmond of the Children’s Memorial Health Institute. “In other words, we are learning that just eating a plant-based diet does not guarantee good health. We still have to choose healthy foods.” The team emphasized the need for supplementation. Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D in a plant-based diet He added that parents must be aware of the risks of a vegan diet. “Our research shows that we need to provide more advice to the general public on how to eat a healthy diet with a plant-based diet,” Wells said. “This is especially important for children because they may need more nutrition during their growth process. We want to maximize the health benefits that a plant-based diet brings to children. We aim to do further research. “

..





