London taxi hopes to work after Covid

In the 40 years since the first case, later known as AIDS, was reported, scientists have made great strides in treating HIV, turning what was once a death sentence into a manageable state. ..

What we don’t have yet is a vaccine that trains the human immune system to prevent it before it takes root.

Experts show some of these efforts that we consider to be the “Holy Grail” in the fight to eradicate the virus that 38 million people around the world carry.

Why do you need a vaccine?

More people than ever have access to a drug called antiretroviral therapy or ART. ART, when taken as prescribed, reduces the viral load in the body.

This keeps them healthy and prevents their partners from transmitting HIV.

In addition to ART, people at high risk of infection are now able to receive pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a daily pill that reduces the risk of infection by 99%.

Haneke Schuitmaker, Global Head of Virus Vaccine Development at Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Vaccine, told AFP, “But access to drugs is organized in all parts of the world. Not. “

Even in wealthy countries, access to these medicines has large socio-economic and racial disparities, and vaccines have historically been the most effective tool for eradicating infectious diseases.

J & J is currently conducting two human efficacy trials of HIV vaccine candidates, with the first results from one of them potentially coming “at the end of the year” at the earliest, Schuitemaker said.

– Why is it so difficult? –

Vaccines against Covid-19 have been developed in record time and have shown an astonishing level of safety and efficacy, helping to reduce the number of cases in countries that are fortunately widely accessible.

Many of these shots were developed using technologies that were previously tried against HIV.

“The human immune system does not self-heal HIV, but what is very clear is that the human immune system is capable of completely self-healing Covid-19,” he said in HIV vaccine development. Larry Corey, Principal Investigator at HVTN, a global funding organization, said: AFP.

The new coronavirus vaccine works by inducing antibodies that bind to the viral spike protein and block infection of human cells.

In addition, there are spike-shaped proteins on the surface of HIV, which are the targets of HIV vaccine development.

However, while Covid has dozens of well-known variants worldwide, HIV has hundreds or thousands of variants in each infected person. William Sief, an immunologist who leads the development of the mRNA HIV vaccine at the Clips Institute, told AFP.

Because it is a “retrovirus”, it quickly integrates into the host’s DNA. Effective vaccines need to stop the infection in the process, rather than reducing the amount of virus and leaving the rest forever.

– Where is the current situation? –

Efforts to develop vaccines have been underway for decades, but so far they have all failed.

Last year, a study called Uhambo in South Africa failed to frustrate the only vaccine candidate that had ever been shown to provide some protection against the virus.

J & J’s vaccine candidates are currently being tested in the Invocod trial in 2,600 women in sub-Saharan Africa, with results expected to be reported in the coming months.

The Mosaico trial has also tested approximately 3,800 men who have sex with men and transgender individuals.

The J & J vaccine uses the same adenovirus technology as the Covid-19 vaccine. That is, the genetically modified cold virus carries a genetic load that carries instructions for the host to develop a “mosaic immunogen.” stock.

This is followed by a direct injection of synthetic protein later.

Another promising approach is to try to generate “widely neutralizing antibodies” (bnAbs) that bind to regions of the HIV virus that are common to many variants.

The International AIDS Vaccine Initiative and Scripps Research recently published the results of early-stage trials showing that the mRNA vaccine candidate developed at Moderna stimulated the production of rare immune cells that produce bnAb.

According to Schief, their strategy is to gradually educate antibody-producing B cells using a series of shots. They also want to train another type of white blood cell, known as a T cell, to kill infected cells despite antibodies.

Efficacy testing is still a long way off, but he hopes that the mRNA technology that turns the body’s cells into a vaccine factory and proves its value to Covid-19 will make a difference.