







Lab’s leak theory was initially completely untrustworthy, but later gained traction and relevance.One of the weirdnesses of power politics is when former President Donald Trump claimed to have hit him, but President Joe Biden had a new strain of coronavirus. Probably made in a Chinese laboratory.. Now, there is clear scientific evidence that there was an element of lab engineering behind the formation of certain mutants of the virus that began killing humans at the end of 2019. “Artificial monster” The virus that causes COVID-19 is an artificial monster that has been optimized in the laboratory for its devastating effects, two scientists said in the next article. The Wall Street Journal..

Dr. Stephen Key and Richard Muller analyzed the “double CGG sequence” found in the new coronavirus. This sequence has never been found naturally throughout the coronavirus group. But with a surprising revelation, they found that this sequence was found in CoV-2, which spreads Covid-19. They said this undermines the debate of supporters of the viral origin of zoonotic diseases. China has long supported this theory, but the World Health Organization has made similar discoveries, emphasizing the Chinese side of the story. Gain of function research “Proponents of zoonotic origin need to explain why they happened to choose the most disliked combination, double CGG, when the new coronavirus mutated or recombined,” they said. Written. Scientists ask, “Why did you reproduce the choices that the feature acquisition researchers in this laboratory would have made?” This is where they associate “feature acquisition research” with the manipulation of coronavirus strains. In gain-of-function research, microbiologists fine-tune the viral genome to alter its properties. This is often done to increase the infectivity or lethality of the virus.

Of the arginine amino acids that increase viral mortality, the most commonly used in gain-of-function research are CGG-CGG, or double CGG. “It’s because it’s readily available and convenient, and scientists have a wealth of experience in inserting it …. Addition of a double CGG sequence compared to the other 35 possible options. Benefits: Scientists track insertions in the laboratory, “they wrote. Scientists emphasize the fact that “double CGG sequences” are not naturally found throughout the coronavirus group. Amazing discoveries However, they were surprised at the discovery of Double CGG at CoV-2 and caused havoc around the world. The conclusion is: either the virus was manipulated for a hidden purpose in the lab, or, in a strange coincidence, the coronavirus took a rare and unnatural combination used by human researchers. Is. The second theory is technically plausible, but the first theory is more likely and points to the fact that the pandemic is a direct result of the laboratory escape of the deadly virus.

