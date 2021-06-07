Novavax Covid Trial Clinical Trial Participants in the Dark on Whether to Get Approved Jab | The Canberra Times





Coronavirus, Participants in a clinical trial of a vaccine against COVID-19, which has not yet been approved in Australia, can record their vaccine in the Australian vaccination registry, but it is dark about whether to line up for a new jab. Some say it has been left unattended in Australia as part of the government's vaccine deployment. More than 650 people across Australia, including 72 in Canberra, participated in a phase 2 clinical trial of the Novavax vaccine against COVID-19 last year. Or whether their original jabs will someday be recognized in potential vaccine passports. A Ministry of Health spokesman will record details of people who participated in the vaccine trial, including some COVID-19 trials. We have confirmed that a "well-established process" for this is in the Australian Vaccination Registry. Since only AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines are registered for use in Australia, the registration currently only records details of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines. "The Ministry of Health will seek advice from the Australian Immunotechnology Advisory Group (ATAGI) as needed, especially if details of the COVID-19 vaccine trial need to be recorded in AIR to support proof of vaccination requirements. And implement the necessary system changes in AIR, "said a spokeswoman. Australia's advice follows that UK test participants threatened to withdraw because their jabs were not recognized by the country's passport app and prevented them from traveling to or out of Europe. Australian participants who participated in the study were asked how their vaccination would be perceived, whether it would be safe to mix the vaccine with the two currently approved vaccines in Australia, or the vaccine. He states that he is left in the dark as to whether he can remain vulnerable if not administered. t Get an extra jab. During the exam, participants were given the first jab last September and a second jab 21 days later. According to Novavax, the trial was attended by five different groups. Group 1 received placebo on both injections. Group 2 received a single dose of 5 micrograms and Group 3 received two doses of 5 micrograms. Group 4 received 25 micrograms once and Group 5 received 25 micrograms twice. Some participants also received a third dose of 5 micrograms, 6 months after the first injection. In a phase 3 trial of the vaccine completed in the United Kingdom, 5 micrograms of the vaccine were given twice at 21-day intervals. Read more: In March of this year, Australian participants were given the option of "blinding" to learn what was given as part of the study. One participant who was found to have received a single dose of 25 micrograms said the only advice given on whether to vaccinate with AstraZeneca or Pfizer was to consult his GP. I did. "I'm very confused," participants told The Canberra Times. It's unlikely that the GP knows all the details of all clinical trials so far. Another participant blinded Choosing and knowing that he had been given two doses of placebo made it easier to get AstraZeneca jabs when he was eligible. A Novavax spokeswoman said in a statement that the available data indicate that the two doses are likely to be "protected from SARS-CoV-2 disease." "That said, the Novavax vaccine has not yet been approved for use in Australia by the TGA, so participants who receive the vaccine twice need to discuss with their healthcare providers the options for receiving the approved vaccine. "There is," the statement continued. "For participants who received a single dose of the vaccine, new evidence for other vaccines suggests that a single dose may not provide optimal protection. As a result, participants who received a single dose of the vaccine left the decision on additional vaccination to the participants and their healthcare providers in a statement to discuss with their healthcare providers. A health ministry spokesman said it was premature to advise participants on additional vaccinations, unless individuals who participated in the clinical trial were known to have received only placebo. Determine if vaccination is needed, "said the statement. Governments with sufficient protection from COVID-19 will follow TGA and ATAGI guidance in the event of additional vaccination requirements. Novavax is an American company and Phase 3 clinical trials of vaccines against the virus are still underway. Jab uses another technique to create immunity from the two already available in Australia. The government has ordered 51 million doses of the company's vaccine, which requires two doses and will arrive later this year, awaiting further results and regulatory approval. Our journalists are working hard to bring the latest local news to the community. This is the way to continue to access trusted content.

