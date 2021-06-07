California cuts virus deaths by 25%





Key Point Authorities said the 411 deaths excluded from the tally were “obviously not” caused by COVID-19.

The change in deaths is the result of Alameda County “consisting” with state guidelines.

Officials say the deleted deaths occurred “throughout the pandemic.” COVID-19 deaths in Alameda County, California fell 25% from 1,634 to more than 1,223 after authorities found that some deaths were not “direct consequences” of the coronavirus. .. This change is the result of Alameda County “consisting” with state guidelines, and the county news was released on June 4. Said The county previously stated that it included people who were positive for COVID-19 at the time of death in the total number of viruses. This extensive system was implemented before the state implemented guidelines for reporting deaths from COVID-19. it was done. Currently, according to the state, guidelines include only those who “died as a direct result of COVID-19, died as a cause of death due to COVID-19, or could not rule out deaths due to COVID-19”. .. Posting these changes will take you to the county COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The death toll increased by about 25% from 1,634 to 1,223. This means that 411 deaths previously attributed to COVID-19 have been excluded from the tally. “When the state implemented these guidelines, Alameda County recognized contradictory definitions and planned to carry out updates when cases and deaths were stable,” the news release said. “Early adoption of state reporting definitions did not change the course of the pandemic and did not affect key measures such as case rates, positive test rates, and hospitalizations that prompted public health responses to infectious diseases. It’s important to note that it’s a pandemic. “ The county did not provide details on the causes of death for those excluded from the tally, but a spokesman for the county’s health agency, Neat Balaam, said. Said Oakland side where there was a death “obviously not due to COVID”. Balram further stated that these cases were determined based on the code entered by county coroners into CalREDIE, a state database for disease monitoring and reporting. Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told outlets that 25% “seems to be high.” County health official Nicholas Moss said the removed deaths occurred “throughout the pandemic.” Mr. Moss said he wanted to show people that the county’s decision to adjust the numbers was dedicated to reporting the effects of the virus accurately, the outlets reported. To date, the COVID-19 dashboard in Alameda County has been Recorded A total of 89,141 cases and 1,268 deaths. Photo: AFP / Patrick T. Fallon

