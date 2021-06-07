Victoria records 11 new linked Covid cases as Scott Morrison urges him to unlock the lockdown “as soon as possible” | Victoria

Victoria reported 11 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, all related to existing epidemics. Melbourne I hope it will be released as soon as possible.

However, Victoria’s Chief Health Officer said state officials are still making daily decisions regarding the ongoing lockdown in Melbourne, which is due to end Thursday.

This is due to the Victorian government announcing $ 30 million in support for people with food banks, emergency relief and temporary visas.

No cases have been reported in other state communities. Western Australia is investigating cases of “viral shedding” in maritime workers who were released from quarantine on Friday and returned to quarantine.

According to Victoria’s Coronavirus Response Commander, Jeroen Weimar, the state’s most worrisome cases are two elderly care workers and an elderly care resident at Arcare Maidstone, both showing symptoms. Not, but inspected as a close contact. Two of them are residents and one worker, First reported on Sunday..

According to Weimar, residents were vaccinated and transferred to hospitals for their own safety, bringing the number of people admitted to Victoria’s hospitals in Covid-19 to three.

Other new cases reported on Monday included four from one family (one adult and three children) and were connected to the West Melbourne cluster, bringing the cluster to 14 people. ..

The three who had been quarantined as close contacts in Whittlesea’s outbreak should be quarantined for an additional 14 days after a positive test on day 13. However, about 1,000 people associated with the outbreak were negative and were released from quarantine.

There was another case related to the Port Melbourne epidemic, with 31 clusters.

5,800 people are still quarantined in connection with various outbreaks.

Professor Brett Sutton, Chief Health Officer, did not mention the number of cases on Monday and the fact that they were all previously identified as close contacts, meaning the blockade of Melbourne.

“As I always say, we look at the numbers every day. We make these decisions every day,” he said.

Sutton said the “good news” was that the new cases did not identify significant new exposures and that this trend is expected to continue.

“I focus on providing public health advice on the minimum safety requirements to overcome this,” he said.

“These 11 new cases today happened a week and a half after a very severe lockdown. I don’t know what the alternative universe would have been without the lockdown, but it’s overkill. Don’t imagine, it can look very different in your daily home for the last 10 days. “

“We hope that these restrictions in Victoria will be lifted as soon as possible,” Scott Morrison said earlier in a speech in Sydney.

“As [New South Wales premier, Gladys Berejiklian] When faced with a similar situation here in NSW, she said that the restrictions were limited to a very specific part of Sydney and I strongly recommend that you remove those restrictions as soon as possible. ” Said.

With the exception of Victoria last year, Sutton said no other state faced a situation similar to what Victoria is currently facing. He said the state managed the BlackRock outbreak on New Year’s Eve without lockdowns and the February Park Royal outbreak with snap lockdowns.

Sutton said he would consider options to blockade certain parts of the city, but said the 300 exposure sites currently identified were “very widespread” throughout the metropolis of Melbourne.

“We recognize that there is a huge movement of people throughout Melbourne for important work purposes and other important reasons. The big move in Melbourne’s metro cannot be ignored. “He said.

Morrison also seems to downplay the role of federal vaccines to prevent the spread of new infections, “in some circumstances,” with 4,393 new cases per day in the UK.

“It’s a country with 75.8% vaccination [rate] With the first dose, “he said. “In Canada, there are more than 2,000 cases daily. The initial vaccination rate is 67%.”

..

Funds announced by the Victorian government will be $ 4.5 million to local food aid organizations, including food banks and student food, $ 12 million to support multicultural communities, temporary or non-regular migrants. Consists of $ 13.5 million. Any federal support.

Victorian community minister, Luke Doneran, said funding would prevent anyone from being left behind.

“This isn’t what we’re doing in Victoria, so it’s about ensuring that no one is left behind in the community,” Donneran said.

“Many people aren’t particularly loud, but we need to provide that support and make sure they reach them.”

The Commonwealth provided Victoria with an additional 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine and an additional 230,000 doses of AstraZeneca. To meet the ever-increasing demand.

Victoria’s Health Minister Martin Foley said 40% of all vaccine doses given in Australia last week were given in Victoria.

“The Victorian era really shows that we want to get vaccinated as soon as we have the opportunity. This is the ticket to get out of this pandemic,” he said.

Approximately 20% of Victorians aged 40-49 years received the first dose of Pfizer, the second dose was initiated within 2 weeks, and approximately 36% of Victorians aged 50-59 years received the first dose. I will.

Weimar said Victoria isn’t refraining from receiving a second dose of the vaccine and that everything the state receives will go to a hub or doctor’s office within a week. When young people can access the vaccine Asked if this would be the case, he said, “Once demand begins to soften, we will lower our age.”