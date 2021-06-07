Pros and cons of a vegan diet for children, detailed new findings

The new cross-sectional study provides new insights into nutritional, cardiovascular, and growth differences in vegan, vegetarian, and carnivorous children. This is the first study to closely investigate the effects of these diets in children aged 5 to 10 years, and vegans have a healthier cardiovascular profile, but are shorter and have bone mineral deficiency. Shows.

New research published in Journal of The American Journal of Clinical NutritionDepart for exploration Under-researched topics – The impact of vegetarian and vegan diets on children. Jonathan Wells, a researcher who leads the University College London project, says data on the health effects of plant-based diets on children are inadequate and incomplete.

“… So far, studies on the health effects of these diets on children have been primarily limited to height and weight assessments and have been conducted only on vegetarian children,” Wells said. “Our study provides substantial insights into the health consequences of children following a vegetarian and vegan diet.”

This study examined 187 healthy children between the ages of 5 and 10. It included about 60 vegetarians, 52 vegans and 72 omnivores, with an average duration of dietary intervention of 5 years. The omnivorous control group was selected to be demographically similar to the vegetarian and vegan participants.

The findings show that the vegan cohort of children has a significantly better cardiovascular profile when compared to both vegetarian and omnivorous children. The vegan diet had 25% lower levels of low-density lipoprotein, especially compared to meat eaters.

However, the cardiovascular profile of vegetarian children was unexpectedly close to that found in omnivorous children. Higher average fasting glucose, VLDL cholesterol, and triglycerides were all compared to vegan children. Detected in a vegetarian cohort, the researchers were surprised.

“We were initially surprised by the poor cardiovascular health of vegetarian children, but their dietary data show that they are eating a relatively processed type of plant-based diet. It shows that fiber and sugar weren’t as healthy as vegans. ” The lead author of this study, Małgorzata Desmond. “Therefore, we are learning that a plant-based diet alone does not guarantee good health. You still need to choose healthy foods.”

On the downside of the coin, in this study, vegan children averaged about 1 inch (3 cm) shorter than other children, were more likely to be deficient in vitamin B-12, and had a higher bone mineral content. It turned out to be 4-6% less.

“… Vegetarians have a high intake of nutrients that indicate a” untreated “type of plant-based diet, which leads to a reduction in body fat and an improved cardiovascular risk profile,” Desmond said. “On the other hand, low intakes of protein, calcium, vitamins B12 and D may result in low levels of bone minerals and serum vitamins.”

Researchers have clearly stated that many of the undernourishments found in the vegan cohort may be managed with effective supplements. There is a causal link between the vegan diet and child growth disorders. Further research is needed to determine if, but researchers say it is unclear whether these height differences persist into adulthood or have broad implications for long-term health. Stated.

Wells’ research team says they support a global shift to a plant-based diet, not only in terms of animal welfare, but also in terms of reducing the environmental impact of high-volume meat production. .. He suggests that an important point from this new study is the need for improved nutritional education for people on a plant-based diet.

“Our research shows that we need to provide more advice to the general public on how to eat healthy with a plant-based diet,” says Wells. “This is growth. It is especially important for children as it may require more nutrition in the process. We will do further research to maximize the health benefits that a plant-based diet brings to children. I am aiming to do it. “

New research Journal of The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition..

Source: University of London