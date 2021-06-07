Major dating apps partner with government to drive vaccine adoption

The partnership shows that 59% of adults want vaccination or don’t want to date unvaccinated people, according to a recent YouGov poll.

Young people under the age of 30 who will be invited in the near future are encouraged to receive the vaccine.

Major dating brands such as Tinder, Match, Hinge, Bumble, Badoo, Plenty of Fish, OurTime and Muzmatch are working with the government to encourage users to be vaccinated against COVID-19 through new campaigns.

Starting today, the country’s major dating brands are adding new features to their apps and websites to support the government’s “All Vaccinations Give Us Hope” campaign. The campaign encourages young people to join the millions of people who have already been vaccinated and have already received jabs in the second phase of deployment.

This new feature allows users to show support for the vaccine in their dating profile and give in-app bonuses to those who say they are vaccinated.

Features include vaccination badges and stickers to display on your date profile, free “super-like” and other boost-type features.

Users will also see advertisements and banners for the “All vaccinations give us hope” campaign.

Providing vaccination status in these apps is optional, but data show that people are more likely to date people who have been vaccinated with COVID-19.

A recent YouGov survey conducted on May 21 also found that 31% of adults want to date vaccinated people, and 28% want to date people who haven’t received a jab. I don’t think.

Vaccine Minister and Zahavi Minister said:

We are pleased to be able to partner with dating apps to promote the spread of vaccines nationwide. This is another great asset in our vaccination program. This is the largest and most successful program in our history. Vaccines are a way out of this pandemic and have made tremendous progress so far, with more than three-quarters of adults receiving at least one vaccination. Highly recommended for those who are eligible to roll up their sleeves and receive a jab. This will save your life and protect your loved ones.

Examples of vaccine promotion campaigns launched across the dating platform in the United Kingdom include:

Tinder: Members can add various stickers to their profile, such as “I’m Vaccinated” and “Vaccines Save Lives”. Match. Tinder will also launch a “vaccine center” with a set of resources to educate its members and connect to the nearest vaccination site.

Match & Ourtime: Members can add new badges to their profile to view vaccine status. When you participate in the campaign, you will receive a free “boost” to stand out in the app. Lara, Match’s AI-enabled dating coach, encourages Match users to get a vaccination badge.

OkCupid: Users can add a “Vaccinated” profile badge and feature it in OkCupid’s “Vaccinated” stack. This is a new matching system that allows users to search by the category they have selected in the app. In addition, participants will receive a free “boost”.

Hinge: Users participating in vaccination campaigns will receive a free “rose”. This shows other users that they want to know about themselves.

Lots of fish: Members can add the “I Got My Shot” badge to their profile. 20 live concerts will be given to those who participated! Credits used for the Plenty of Fish Live streaming feature.

Bumble: This popular women’s first date app allows British people to add a “vaccinated” badge to their profile. For those who apply the badge, Bumble offers free credit for premium features such as Spotlight and Super Swipe. Bumble people can also share their COVID-19 preferences, making dating comfort easier, whether it’s outdoors or indoors, how they feel about crowded spaces, how they feel about masks and social distance. You can tell to. Bumble also leverages social media channels to increase the need for vaccination.

Badoo: An in-app promotion allows UK people to add a “vaccinated” badge to their profile. In addition, Badoo offers vaccinated people free credit for premium features such as spotlights and super swipes. Badoo also leverages social media channels to increase the need for vaccination.

Muzmatch: Content featuring healthcare professionals answering users’ most pressing questions about vaccines will be distributed throughout social media channels.

Alexandre Lubot, CEO of Match Group in EMEA and APAC, said:

An important part of returning to normal is to be reassured when people are directly connected. We are honored to work with the UK Government to encourage members to participate in vaccination campaigns across our dating platform. A unified push towards more vaccinations will allow people to meet again and connect in a meaningful way.

George Kidd, Chief Executive Officer of the Online Dating Association, said:

ODA has been willing to play a role in spreading the message about vaccination. Dating apps and services are the starting point for about one-third of all new relationships. When it was not possible to meet in person, the service was an important way to meet others online and wanted to meet later at a safe time. In the UK, about 10 million people use or have used dating apps and services. Our members make up most of this user base. We shared campaign videos and ads through apps, landing pages, and social media channels. For us, every step back to meeting people, making new friends and starting new relationships is a step forward for all of us.

Naomi Walkland, Vice President of Europe for Bumble, said:

We know that singles are trying to take control of dating for the summer. At Bumble, two in three people already have a “conversation with a new coronavirus infection” in mind, so it’s important to make your date feel comfortable and safe. To do this, we will release a new “Vaccinated” badge along with the in-app settings. This makes it easy to communicate if you are accustomed to dating indoors or outdoors. To support government vaccination campaigns, we instruct people in the app to learn how to get vaccinated. This includes links to educational materials and information on how to find the nearest vaccination site through the NHS.

Shahzad Younas, Founder and CEO of Muzmatch, said:

We at Muzmatch are really excited to work with the UK Government on our vaccine campaign. We understand that young Muslims, especially those who are about to get married, are concerned about vaccination. We are pleased to work with the NHS to unravel the myths about vaccines and encourage members to vaccinate, as false information is spreading in our community at an alarming rate. As a marriage app that helps single Muslims find love, they knew that when a pandemic occurred, they had to act quickly so that people could meet safely. We were the first Muslim marriage app to introduce video and voice calls to members so they can meet on virtual dates. It is important for young Muslims to be vaccinated and vaccinated as they begin to return to their new normal state. This is to ensure the safety of your loved ones as well as yourself.

James Pries, one of the UK’s top celebrity dating experts and dating coaches, said:

There is no doubt that dating has been somewhat more difficult for many individuals in the last 13 months. Vaccination is one of the most important things people can do to keep themselves and others safe. The fact that major dating apps come together to support vaccinated members will greatly help people meet in person with confidence and date again.

This partnership is because people over the age of 30 are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The government has already said that all people in cohorts 1-9 (aged 50 and over, clinically vulnerable health care workers and social welfare workers) will be provided with the first vaccination by April 15. You have achieved your goal. By the end of July, we plan to provide jabs to all adults in the UK.

Vaccinated people are much less likely to be infected with symptomatic COVID-19. Vaccinated people are even more likely to be infected with severe COVID-19, hospitalized, or die. There is increasing evidence that vaccinated people are less likely to infect others with the virus.